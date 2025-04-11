UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins vs. Huskies
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine previews the No. 10-ranked UCLA baseball team’s return to conference play, as the Bruins host Washington for a three-game series at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
With a 23-5 record, UCLA enters the series riding high after a statement win over Long Beach State on Tuesday night. The Bruins cruised to a 12-1 run-rule victory in just seven innings, showcasing the depth and balance that have defined their breakout season.
This is UCLA’s best 28-game start since 2010, and the Bruins are currently sitting atop the Big Ten standings with a 10-2 record in conference play. They have won 19 of their last 22 games and own a dominant 19-4 mark at home.
The success at Jackie Robinson Stadium is no surprise, as UCLA is closing in on a full decade of winning seasons at its home ballpark.
You can watch the episode below:
Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky continues to be the heartbeat of this Bruins squad. Recently named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, he leads the team with a .371 batting average and has already launched nine home runs while driving in 32.
Sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu brings the thunder from the cleanup spot and ranks second in the Big Ten with 48 runs batted in. He’s hitting .450 over his last 10 games and recently posted back-to-back four-hit outings against Purdue.
Washington arrives in Los Angeles riding a five-game win streak and holds an 8-4 record in Big Ten play. The Huskies swept Purdue in their most recent conference series and currently sit fourth in the standings.
While their team batting average ranks near the bottom of the conference, their pitching staff has helped keep them competitive.
Bruin fans will see a familiar name in Malakhi Knight, a former Bruin who transferred to Washington after making 23 starts for UCLA last year. He is batting .265 in 28 starts this season.
Last spring, Washington took two of three in the final Pac-12 series between the two programs. This year’s matchup carries new meaning as both teams navigate their first Big Ten campaign.
For UCLA, the turnaround from last season’s struggles has been dramatic. A deep lineup, elite defense, and breakout arms have transformed the Bruins into a legitimate contender.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSIand@tcav30and never miss another Bruins breaking story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE