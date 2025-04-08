Bruins Crack Top 10 National Rankings
The No. 10 UCLA Bruins (25-6, 10-2) have been kicking backside and taking names over the past several weeks, going from an unranked team just three weeks ago, to the 10th ranked team in the entire country, per D1Baseball.com. This Bruin team is one that has College World Series potential.
UCLA strung together nine-straight wins before falling to the San Diego Toreros in a 14-inning, walk-off loss, last Sunday, barely missing another sweep. Despite the upset defeat, this team has now won all six of its three-game weekend series. They either take two of three or sweep their opponent.
Coach John Savage and his team are the highest-ranked Big Ten team and just one of two teams from their new conference that are inside the Top 25. The only other Big Ten program is the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (22-9, 10-5).
The Bruins are set for a three-game road series with their former Pac-12 rival, starting Friday, April 18 in Eugene. It will likely be the most anticipated series of the season considering it will be the only Top-25 matchup of the season in the conference.
The Bruins sit alone atop the Big Ten standings at 10-2, currently with the best win percentage in conference (.833) and overall (.806). They have not played a conference opponent since completing a three-game road sweep over Purdue on Sunday, March 30.
The Bruins lead the Big Ten in total RBIs (264) and second in OBP at .426. Not to mention, this group has a scoring margin of +130, continuing to dominate their opponents on a weekly basis. There has not been a slump for this team through 31 games, a sign of a very good team.
With 23 games remaining, the Bruins are seeking a strong finish in conference play to stay atop the national rankings and become an NCAA Tournament team.
This group has the offensive strength, dominant pitching, and stellar defense to be a regional-winning program and make the College World Series for the first time since winning the title in 2013. Savage has invested in a productive group of young sophomores to lead this team to a historical season.
