Bruins Jump 10 Spots in Latest National Ranking
The No. 14 UCLA Bruins (22-5, 10-2) are on an absolute heater and have been recognized for their recent success, moving up 10 total spots in Division-I national ranking, released by D1Baseball. They are now the 14th-best team in the country and winners of 11 of their last 12.
The Bruins are tied for first place in the Big Ten standings after earning their second series sweep in conference play, taking down the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette.
They are currently tied with the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 10-2) for the top spot and are looking to compete for a Big Ten championship in their first season in the new conference. The last time UCLA won there was conference in 2019, a part of the Pac-12, making an NCAA Tournament appearance.
It is no surprise that UCLA jumped up the ranking after going 4-0 on the week, including a thrilling walk off victory over Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night. They follow that performance up by outscoring Purdue, 37-20 over 26 innings of action.
This team is one of the best in the Big Ten and are competing amongst the nation's top teams in several categories. They may not lead the conference in any offensive stats, but they have scored a total of 241 runs, giving them a scoring margin of +112, directly leading to their 22 current wins.
Defensively, this team is stout. They are tied for the fourth-most double plays in the country, turning 26 in 27 total games which is absolutely incredible. Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky has worked in tandem with sophomore second basemen Phoenix Call and Cameron Kim.
The pitching for this team also continues to thrive. UCLA ranks 43rd in the nation in ERA (4.33) and 49th in WHIP (with hitters in scoring position) at 1.37. There is a reason the Bruins are continuing to win games by wide margins, and it has relied on their strong defensive effort and dominant pitching.
The Bruins will prepare for a one-off, non-conference battle with Pepperdine (6-21) on Tuesday afternoon in Westwood. They will then host a three-game non conference series with the San Diego Toreros (6-21), kicking off this Friday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
