Should New York Mets Promote Former Bruin to Fill Vacant Spot 1B Spot?
UCLA has had a slew of former Bruins join Major League Baseball organizations. Several have made their way to the big leagues while multiple are still making their way up the chart. For the New York Mets, the franchise has a vacant slot at first base, and luckily for former Bruin JT Schwartz, he could have the opportunity to fill that role.
Pete Alonso, the mainstay at first base for the Mets since bursting on the scene, and the front office have been back and forth with contract negotiations. While Alonso has tested the market, the Mets have needed to see who could fill in for Alonso should he sign with another team.
Enter Schwartz. Schwartz got drafted out of UCLA by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Since spending time in the Minor Leagues, Schwartz has put it together enough to fight his way up to the Mets Triple A affiliate, the last stop before hitting the majors.
Last season between Double and Triple A, Schwartz hit 10 home runs, drove in 49 RBIs and had a .263 batting average. The promotion from Double A to Triple A was well deserved for Schwartz, but he did struggle a tad getting one step closer to the big leagues.
In 48 games in Triple A, Schwartz hit five home runs, drove in 22 RBI's and had a batting average of .219. Primarily used as a designated hitter in his Triple A role, Schwartz has not had a bad experience when he does take the field.
In his minor league career, he has played first base, third base, left field and was a designated hitter. A versatile player to say the least, the 25-year-old has slashed a .271 batting average throughout his career in the minors. If the Mets do not bring back Alonso, it may be time to give Schwartz a chance in the bigs.
The Mets do not have any issues with spending money, breaking the record by signing Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history, Schwartz would be able to play at a league minimum contract, while giving him chances to learn more about himself as a ball player.
