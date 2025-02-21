UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Hit the Road
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down UCLA baseball’s first road trip of the season as the Bruins head to Corpus Christi, Texas, to compete in the Kleberg Bank College Classic at Whataburger Field.
The Bruins will open the weekend against host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday at 2 p.m. PST. They will then face Washington State on Saturday at 12 p.m. PST before wrapping up the trip with a matchup against Michigan State on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. PST.
UCLA enters the weekend riding a four-game winning streak after a dominant opening series against Cal Poly, where the Bruins outscored the Mustangs 37-4. They followed that up with a 15-4 victory over BYU, extending their strong start to the season.
Sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu led the early offensive explosion, going 6-for-13 with seven RBIs and two home runs. Sophomore Leadoff hitter and outfielder Dean West has also made a statement, reaching base in 11 of his 15 plate appearances while slashing .500/.733/1.000.
The Bruins' offense has been one of the best in the country through the first week of the season, ranking fifth nationally in base-on-balls and ninth in runs scored.
You can watch the episode below:
The pitching staff has been just as impressive with UCLA’s starters combining for 20 innings with a 0.90 ERA and only two earned runs. The bullpen has kept opposing hitters in check with a 1.69 ERA and a strikeout rate of 13.5 per nine innings.
The Kleberg Bank College Classic will provide the Bruins with their first true test away from home. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is looking to rebound after a tough opening series against Kansas, where they were outscored, 44-6.
Washington State, a familiar former Pac-12 foe, is also seeking its first win of the season after facing No. 4 Arkansas in a four-game set.
Meanwhile, Michigan State enters the weekend with a 4-0 record, backed by a pitching staff that has posted a 0.84 ERA, the fourth-best mark in the nation.
UCLA is aiming to build on its early momentum as it begins its inaugural season in the Big Ten. Picked to finish fourth in the conference’s preseason poll, the Bruins are looking to re-establish themselves as a contender after a 19-33 campaign last year. A strong showing in Texas would further solidify their promising start and set the tone for the challenging season ahead.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.