Former Bruin Raking For Colorado Rockies Ahead of 2025 Season
The Colorado Rockies don't look to have the best outlook heading into the 2025 MLB season. Competing in arguably the hardest division in baseball, the Rockies will need everything to go right. Lucky for them this spring, former UCLA Bruin Michael Toglia could be the hottest hitter in baseball right now.
In 13 at-bats so far this Spring Training, Toglia has been a menace at the plate. Slashing a .385 batting average, a .467 on-base percentage and a 1.313 on-base plus slugging has the Rockies young slugger on the right track for the MLB season.
The former Bruin has also smashed five hits so far this spring, two of which he sent into the stands for a home run. Heading into his fourth season with the Rockies, the club will be looking for the 26-year-old to pick up where he left off last season in Colorado.
Competing in 116 games in 2024, the most in his career, Toglia broke out for 25 home runs 55 runs batted in, while hitting .218 at the plate. Toglia's power fits perfectly in Colorado, given the air pressure in Coors Stadium; the big thing the franchise will look for in 2025 is him hitting for a higher average.
It is tough to gauge what a player's ceiling will be in the regular season after Spring Training, but if spring has taught the former UCLA infielder anything, it is that he might have finally figured it out at the plate.
The fielding for the first baseman has been a strong piece to his game, as he has shown his coaches he is reliable wherever they put him. Last season, Toglia spent most of his time at first base and earned a fielding percentage of .991. The former Bruin also played in both corner outfield positions when needed.
Another area that Toglia needs to improve, which has plagued him since his days with UCLA, is his strikeout amount. In 2024, Toglia struck out 147 times, a stat that ranked him in a 48th-place tie for most in the league.
According to Baseball Reference, Toglia is projected to hit 19 home runs and drive in 49 RBIs, with 17 doubles, all while hitting .220 at the plate.
