Bruins Earn Pivotal Road Series Sweep
The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (15-3, 10-2) earned their second three-game sweep, taking down the Purdue Boilermakers (20-7, 3-6) on the road this weekend. The Bruins outscored Purdue, 37-20, in the series, capping their sweep with a 16-3 mercy-rule win on Sunday afternoon.
The Bruins continue to stay tied for the top spot in the Big Ten standings at 10-2 in conference play. They have won 11 of their last 12 games, continuing to prove why they deserve to be a top 25 team in the country. They are tied with the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 10-2) for the lead in the conference.
After earning a strong 8-5 win in the opening game on Friday night, UCLA battled through a shootout on Saturday afternoon, staving off the upset with a 13-12 win after allowing three runs in the ninth inning. Sunday was a route, scoring 16 runs on 19 hits with six extra base hits.
Sophomore infielder Mulivai Levu had an unbelievable series, notching four hits in back-to-back games to end the weekend. He was a combined 8-13 with eight RBI's, seven runs scored, and a two-rum home rum in the series finale. He continues to be the Bruins' top offensive production piece.
Star sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky continued his hot hitting ways, recording a multi-hit performance in each game. He produced seven hits for two RBI's and 16 runs scores. He is now hitting a blazing .351 average with 34 hits and eight home runs in 27 games.
Sophomore right-hander had the highlight start of the weekend, tossing five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and three strikeouts. He earned his third win of the season to improve to 3-0, holding the second-best record of Bruin starters, behind Michael Barnett's 6-0 start to the year.
UCLA will get set for a single contest with Pepperdine (6-20) on Tuesday, April 1. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET with coverage presented by Big Ten Plus. The Bruins will then take on San Diego (5-21) for a three-game non-conference home series, starting Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
