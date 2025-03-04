Former Bruin Looking For Bounce-Back Year With White Sox
The MLB season is right around the corner and, once again, several former UCLA Bruins will likely be on Opening Day rosters across 30 MLB franchises. One Bruin who is in need of a reset at the MLB level is starting pitcher Nick Nastrini.
Nastrini was selected by the White Sox in the fourth round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of UCLA, taken 131st overall. It took Nastrini three seasons in the Minor Leagues before getting the call to the show. Unfortunately for him and the White Sox, not much went their way in 2024.
The White Sox lost a record-setting 121 games last season, and Nastrini's debut did not add to the cause. Appearing in nine games for the franchise, while starting eight of those games, Nastrini was among the bottom of the league in earned run average.
At the conclusion of his season, Nastrini finished with zero wins, seven losses, a 7.07 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP while striking out 26 batters in 35.2 innings of work. The former Bruin has always had command issues since his time in the minors, but walking 10 more batters than you struck out is no achievement to hold over one's head.
It wasn't always this way for Nastrini. During his time as a Bruin, he had a 4.72 ERA in 21 appearances. He also collected 66.2 innings of work, allowing 35 earned runs, striking out 95 and holding his opponents to a batting average of .173.
That is the circle point the White Sox saw in the draft when selecting Nastrini. He has always had issues striking out batters, and he often allows walks, but the hitters still couldn't find a way on base. What Nastrini learned very quickly when making his MLB debut is that those kinds of numbers won't cut it in the big leagues.
So far this Spring Training, Nastrini has looked efficient in two games for the White Sox. In those two games, he has pitched in five innings, has allowed six hits and one earned run and has walked only one batter while striking out four.
If Nastrini can find a way to locate his fastball a tad better in 2025 while limiting walks, he will likely be able to deflate the ERA he had last season. According to Baseball Reference, Nastrini is projected for a 4.74 ERA.
