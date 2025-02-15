Can Former Bruin Help Reds Win NL Central?
The Major League Baseball season is right around the corner, and several former UCLA Bruins will be on display. One exciting player to watch this season for Bruin fans and MLB fans is shortstop Matt McLain of the Cincinnati Reds.
McLain was sidelined all last season due to injury, but he has already been preparing to make his MLB return. Showing up early to Spring Training, McLain looked to be itching to get back to his baseball routine. It is also a plus for the Reds organization to be getting McLain back in the everyday lineup.
McLain had an impressive rookie campaign in Cincinnati when he earned a slash line of .290/.357/.507 and gave the Reds a 3.7 WAR (Wins Above Replacement). McClain also smashed 16 home runs and drove in 50 RBIs.
The Reds did go out to make a trade to get second baseman Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. Pairing Lux with a returning McLain could pose issues for Reds opponents as they both are up and coming stars in the game of baseball.
McLain has no issues moving around the diamond if it means helping out his ball club.
"I had figured that before the trade went down, we got Gavin {Lux) I was going to move around a little bit, just because I did so in the Fall League and had in college," McLain told WLW 700 AM last month. "A lot of winning teams do that. That's a good thing for me; I see it as a good thing that I can play all over."
McLain is pumped to be back in his baseball threads, and the Reds surely missed him last season. After finishing in fourth place in the National League Central division, winning 77 games and losing 85, the return of McLain, from both an offensive and defensive perspective, should boost Cincinnati back to contention.
The Reds also hired a former three-time Manager of the Year, Terry Francona, after he stepped away from baseball for a few seasons. Francona has a managerial win-loss record of 1,950-1,672. The addition of Francona and Lux and the return of McLain should give Reds fans positive spirits heading into 2025.
