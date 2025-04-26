Does Former Bruin Have Path Back to Majors?
Former UCLA Bruin and infielder/outfielder for the Detroit Tigers, Ryan Kreidler, has had an interesting career thus far in Major League Baseball. Originally drafted by the franchise out of UCLA in the fourth round, the former Bruin can't seem to find his spot on the major league roster.
Kreidler got the starting job this season as several Tigers players are on the injured list. Needed a versatile player with a plus glove to man center field, the UCLA product got the chance in the bigs. Unfortunately for Kreidler, his glove was the only thing keeping him on the major league roster.
The former Bruin got sent down to AAA to play for the Toledo Mudhens after the Tigers sent out veteran Javier Baez to man centerfield. The difference between the two players is that Baez is making too much money to be sent anywhere off the major league roster, and Kreidler had his struggles at the dish.
In 38 at-bats for the former Bruin for the 2025 MLB campaign, Kreidler was only able to collect four hits, giving him a batting average of .105. That's just not going to cut it at the major league level. He did, however, have a flawless fielding percentage while he was up with Detroit.
Getting sent down to the minor leagues is something that no baseball player wants, but given his struggles, it was needed for the UCLA product. The MLB season is a long 162 games, meaning that if Kreidler can find his mojo again down in Toledo, he could have a chance to return to the majors.
Unfortunately, this has become the 411 for the former Bruin. He will get called up to fill in for an injury and get sent back down when he isn't able to provide for the team. He is one of those players who has the flashiness of the glove to be a great fielder, but his bat is holding him back from flourishing.
The UCLA product is on a one-year deal with the Tigers, meaning that if he can't figure it out, he could be a player that the franchise looks to trade, or end up releasing down the stretch of the season.
