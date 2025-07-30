UCLA Baseball Announces Addition of 2 MLB Talents
On the heels of an impressive 2025 College World Series run, John Savage and UCLA Baseball aren't slowing down and announced the addition of two MLB talents, Angel Cervantes and Dominic Cadiz.
Cervantes shocked the baseball landscape when, after being drafted 50th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB Draft, he announced that he is honoring his collegiate commitment to the Bruins for the 2026 season.
The righty spoke with Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times and explained why he opted for Westwood over the pros.
"No more surprises," Cervantes told Sondheimer after revealing contract negotiations with Pittsburgh fell through. "After my advisor gave me a call that the Pirates didn’t meet in the middle with my number, I was comfortable going to college. Going pro was one of my biggest dreams. I had another big dream to play for UCLA. I had a field trip to UCLA in elementary school. and by my sophomore year, I’m committed. It’s pretty awesome thinking about it.”
Cadiz, on the other hand, was selected No. 445 overall in the 15th round of the amateur draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.
In a statement released by UCLA Athletics announcing the duo freshman addition, they previwed what the Bruins are getting in Cadiz:
"The Notre Dame High School product is ranked as the No. 4 third baseman in California and the No. 76 overall prospect in the class. A two-time Preseason Underclass All-American (Perfect Game), Cadiz starred in his junior season, slashing .350/.436/.650 while leading his league in doubles (12) and home runs (6), along with 31 RBIs. He earned First Team All-Mission League honors for his performance."
Bruins skipper John Savage also spoke on acquiring the two talents, saying, ""Getting both Angel Cervantes and Dominic Cadiz on campus shows how special of a place UCLA is both academically and athletically. Both are cornerstone players that will make an immediate impact to our program. We look forward to developing them and watching their growth."
The Freshmen Are Joining College Baseball's Best Team
Fresh off a new extension for Savage, and one of the most dominant seasons by a Bruin in recent history from rising junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky, UCLA is projected to be the best team in college baseball next year, according to Baseball America.
The baseball site released a "Way Too Early Top 25 Rankings for 2026" list, and the Bruins stood above the rest. Here's what Baseball America writers Jacob Rudner and Peter Flaherty had to say about UCLA:
"In an era when early rankings can at times hinge on splashy offseason moves, it’s UCLA’s relative inactivity that vaults it to the top of our ‘Way Too Early’ 2026 Rankings. The Bruins are coming off a resurgent season in which they shared the Big Ten regular season title with Oregon and reached the College World Series for the first time since 2013.
"Much of the roster that powered coach John Savage’s team back into the national spotlight is slated to return to Westwood in 2026, including All-America selections Mulivai Levu and Roch Cholowsky, who became just the sixth non-draft eligible player to win Baseball America’s College Player of the Year Award in its 40-plus-year history. The Bruins also bring back all but one of their top offensive contributors, their weekend rotation and several key bullpen arms. Former Texas outfielder Will Gasparino, an early-round draft prospect, joins the fold via the portal.
"No team in the country brings back more proven firepower than UCLA, which should garner plenty of preseason attention as a major title contender and thanks to Cholowsky’s candidacy to be selected first overall in the 2026 draft."
