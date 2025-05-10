Former Bruin's Managerial Tendencies Paying Off for D-Backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks have seen their franchise rise ever since former UCLA Bruin Torey Lovullo took over as the franchise's manager in 2017.
In the time he has been manager, the Diamondbacks have finished over .500 five times, won a National League pennant, and even appeared in the World Series.
However, with the NL West being one of the most stacked in the MLB, Lovullo has had to pull out the big guns to get as many wins as possible. With the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants starting off the 2025 campaign well, the Diamondbacks and former Bruin have some work to do.
Lovullo is very good at defending his players. He uses the bullpen well and has a ton of positive things to say following a big game in his press conferences. But one thing that Lovullo loves to do as a manager to win is put his players in motion.
Since becoming the manager in Arizona, the UCLA product has put his players in motion in terms of stealing bases. Last season, the Diamondbacks had a 119 stolen bases, but when they did steal those bases, they would score 35% of the time, which led the MLB.
Lovullo also helped the franchise lead the MLB in the most bases taken, earning themselves 204, with second place having 179. It's the little things like this that get you nominated for Manager of the Year, which the UCLA product has won back in his first season with the franchise.
Given that the Diamondbacks hold the 12th position in team batting average, they have to make the most of the opportunities they have when they are on base. Thus far this season as well, he is 50-50 with challenges going the team's way, something that he has been better at in the past.
The franchise hasn't won the division title since 2011, as the Dodgers continue to be the team to beat. But if Lovullo can light a fire underneath his players sooner rather than later, and keep that fire burning, the Diamondbacks have the talent to win this division this year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.