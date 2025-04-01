Former Bruin Lands With Baltimore Orioles
Former UCLA Bruin Cody Poteet has seen a lot of movement so far this in the past six months. The UCLA product was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins out of UCLA in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft but will be donning a new uniform for the 2025 season.
Poteet was a piece in the Cody Bellinger trade that sent Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees, after Poteet's strong five game performance for the Yankees in 2024. However, the transition from the Bronx to Chicago didn't fit well for Poteet, as his production showed.
In two Spring Training games with the Cubs, Poteet had a 10.80 ERA in 3.1 innings of work, before getting designated for assignment by the club before the start of the 2025 MLB season. Lucky for Poteet though, the Baltimore Orioles were able to secure him in another trade with the Cubs.
The Orioles acquired the former Bruin from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations, the lowest form of trade value an MLB team can offer. Going into his age 30 year, Poteet still has a ton of potential that the Orioles will be looking to bring out of him.
That being said, Poteet whas begun the 2025 campaign in the Triple A affiliate of the Orioles. Just because Poteet finds himself in the minor leagues doesn't mean he won't be called up at some point this season by Baltimore, especially if their pitching needs the help.
The best case scenario for the UCLA product is to perform at the minor league level and earn his spot back to the big leagues, whether that be in the bullpen or a starting pitching role. In his MLB career, Poteet has started 13 of the 24 games played.
The goal for the former Bruin is likely to stay exactly where he is; with the Orioles organization. Being a trade piece and constantly getting moved around is not easy for any baseball player, but as a pitcher who is looking to cement himself to the game it has to be a tad disheartening, but now he fights for the chance to get back to where he feels he belongs.
