Former Turns in Strong Opening Day Performance for Detroit Tigers
Former UCLA infielder Ryan Kreidler made the cut for the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day roster after a decent Spring Training. The former Bruin even cracked the batting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he played center field for the Tigers.
Kreidler has been primarily known for his defensive skills since breaking into the MLB with Detroit, but the UCLA product was able to contribute well for his team on both offense and defense. Going up against the defending World Series champions is no easy task, but Kreidler and the Tigers put their best effort forward even in the loss.
The Tigers needed a rally early as they went down to the Dodgers 1-0 in the early innings, but Kreidler didn't make his at bat any bigger than it had to be, lining the baseball into left field for his first hit of the season.
His second at-bat didn't end well, as he struck out in a more critical situation. After his two trips to the plate, Tigers manager AJ Hinch pulled Kreidler from the game for a better pitcher-batter matchup, playing mind games with the Dodgers manager, UCLA Hall of Famer Dave Roberts.
The former Bruin could see a ton of time on the Tigers this season, given the lack of outfielders they have due to injury. Lucky for Detroit, Kreidler has experience playing plus defense at both an infield position or outfield position.
The biggest play of the night for Kreidler was his diving play in center field. Many questioned who would be the Opening Day center fielder, with many fans having a down reaction seeing Kreidler take the field. Hopefully those same fans approach the season a little differently if Kreidler is able to continue to play.
The UCLA product has a career batting average of .147 with two career home runs. Granted Kreidler doesn't always have a permanent spot on the roster with the lack of offensive production, his plus defense keeps him around and definitely got him a roster spot to start the season.
The Tigers will face the Dodgers again in Game 2 of the series at 7:10 p.m. PST, 10:10 p.m. EST on Friday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE