UCLA Legend, World Series Champion to Visit for Baseball Alumni Weekend
UCLA baseball will be hosting its annual alumni weekend this weekend, and a special guest will be in attendance.
According to the program, UCLA legend and 2024 World Series champion Dave Roberts will be at this year's event, which will feature the annual UCLA Baseball Golf Tournament at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine on Friday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers manager will be joined by his superstar pitcher, 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.
Roberts and Cole hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy in the fall when the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games.
It marked Roberts' third World Series title, including his second as manager of the Dodgers. He won his first as a player when he and the iconic 2004 Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals.
Roberts played 10 years in the MLB before eventually pursuing a coaching career. He spent five seasons on the San Diego Padres' coaching staff before joining the Dodgers. He has been at the helm for nine seasons now and has yet to have a losing season, having led Los Angeles to five 100-plus-win seasons.
Roberts won the National League Manager of the Year in just his first season with the team. He has won four National League Pennants during his reign.
Roberts joined UCLA as a walk-on and eventually became one of the best players in program history. He would become the school's all-time leader in stolen bases (109) while setting a school record for most steals in a single season with 45 in the 1994 season.
The two-time All-Pac-12 honoree was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.
Roberts would be selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 28th round of the 1994 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) in 1999 and spent three seasons with the club before spending two-plus seasons with the Dodgers. He then played just 45 games for Boston before his two-year stint with the San Diego Padres. His playing career concluded with a two-year stint with the San Francisco Giants.
Roberts played in a total of 832 games in his MLB career.
