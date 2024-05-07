UCLA Basketball: Ex-Bruin Russell Westbrook Reacts to Free Agency Rumors
Former UCLA Bruins point guard and current L.A. Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is transitioning into another offseason after a disappointing playoff run. On Friday, Westbrook and the Clippers were bounced in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks in six games, a result that left the team and its fans disheartened.
Following the game, Westbrook took to Instagram, wasted no time expressing his feelings about the season, and attempted to clear up any "fabrications" from this season.
Westbrook posted this on his own Instagram Story on Saturday. Legion Hoops shared the story on their account:
Westbrook simply stated that he wants to stay with the Clippers and enjoyed the season, which was filled with many highs. He also wanted to clarify that he is not responsible for the reports about him wanting to leave the Clippers, adding he wants to help the team win a title next season.
His numbers this postseason were a far cry from the play he once was. In six games against Dallas, Westbrook averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 26 percent shooting from the field and 23.5 percent from behind the arc. The former 2017 NBA MVP played 19 minutes per game.
The 35-year-old added at the end of his paragraph that he is willing to "take on new roles." However, there were reports that the Clippers' president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, had to convince Westbrook to take that sixth-man role.
Nonetheless, Westbrook's comments suggest he wants to stay home in Los Angeles. He's an L.A. guy through and through and spent three years as a Bruin. Although he's not the same kind of player we saw in Oklahoma City, he still brings that infectious fire and desire to the team.