UCLA Basketball: Fans Unpack Bruins' New Adem Bona Replacement Transfer
The UCLA Bruins have added a potential Adem Bona replacement in now-ex-South Dakota State big man William Kyle III, whom Cronin is acquiring via the NCAA transfer portal.
Fans of the Blue and Gold have taken to the Social Media Platform Formerly Known As Twitter (a.k.a. X) to welcome the new addition.
The Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch thinks that Kyle will be able to supplement the defensive absence of Bona, who was the fulcrum of UCLA's approach on that end of the hardwood:
Another fan captured a pretty tantalizing slam. Note the hops:
Another Bruins fan suddenly sees championships in the club's future, thanks to the advent of Kyle (and also, presumably, Kobe Johnson, Skyy Clark, and Eric Dailey Jr.):
Reporter Jonathan Fernandez of Argus Leader Media appears to be sad to see the 6'9" big man depart:
An X user with a wide array of sports fandoms (including the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Dodgers) appears amped about the move, too:
A UCLA analysis account, UCLA Breakdown, weighed in on the addition, noting that he helps cement the best transfer group in the nation:
