EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know UCLA Commit Anthony Jones
The UCLA Bruins have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class, including players on the defensive line. This includes players like Anthony "Poppa" Jones. Jones is an exceptional athlete in the UCLA Bruins recruiting class.
He is one of the best prospects in the nation on the defensive line. He committed to the Bruins over a plethora of different programs, including two very tough programs that has got the best of the Bruins multiple times. These teams being the Tennessee Volunteers and the Washington Huskies. This was a major recruiting win for the Bruins, as they are getting a solid athlete who can play nearly instantly.
What makes Jones so special is the fact that he is an awesome play, but an awesome individual as well. he holds a lot of common interests as many fans of the Bruins, and people his age, which will give people a reason to cheer him on during UCLA games, even away from being a fan. He caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI recently to detail what his life is like outside of football, as well as what his interests is at this time in his life. He detailed more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I’d say I am a relaxed person," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about the person he is off the field.
The talented commit has many hobbies at this time, including a very common hobby that a large majority of the people his age have, which is play video games.
"I play videos games, listen to music, go to the beach, working out," the talented commit said.
He holds a very specific interest.
"I’m really interested in music I’d say that’s my second passion."
He dipped more into what type of music he likes, including his favorite artist.
"I’m into all types of music I wouldn’t say I have a favorite genre but my favorite artist is for sure Lil Wayne."
The talented commit has plans for life after football, as he is hopeful to attend school for something in specific.
"I’ll be going to school for political science, and if my football journey is cut short after college, I’ll go to law school."
