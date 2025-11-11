Bilodeau, Perry Shine as UCLA Dominates in Win Without Dent
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) desperately needed a win like the one it got against West Georgia on Monday before facing some real competition this week.
Star point guard Donovan Dent was out in the Bruins' 83-62 win over the Wolves, and his absence was felt in the first half. UCLA struggled to get anything going offensively and took just a 37-32 lead into halftime, mixed with UWG cashing in from three.
In Dent's absence, veteran forward Tyler Bilodeau starred, finishing with 21 points and four rebounds on 7-of-12 from the field. Many wondered who would step up as UCLA's facilitator, but sophomore guard Trent Perry perfectly filled the role, posting 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists while only committing two turnovers.
Eric Dailey Jr. rounded out the starters with 14 points of his own. Graduate forward Jamar Brown came off the bench and sank two 3-pointers en route to 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Part of West Georgia's 3-point barrage was thanks to Brady Hardewig, who scored all of his career-high 14 points in the first half, sinking each of his first four attempts from deep. Shelton Wiliams-Dryden led the Wolves in scoring with 16 points. Nigerian center Kenneth Chime was a defensive stalwart, swatting five UCLA shot attempts in the night.
The Bruins desperately needed a game like this after turning in two unconvincing wins against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the season. Dent is likely to return as the Bruins match up against No. 5 Arizona on Friday in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
Team Statistics
Shooting:
UCLA: 27-55 (49.1%) FG, 6-17 (35.3%) 3PT, 23-26 (88.5%) FT
West Georgia: 22-51 (34.4%) FG, 13-25 (52.0%) 3PT, 5-11 (45.5%) FT
Rebounding:
UCLA: 23 defensive, 13 offensive, 36 total
West Georgia: 14 defensive, 8 offensive, 22 total
Assists:
UCLA: 21
West Georgia: 15
Defensive:
UCLA: 8 steals, 3 blocks
West Georgia: 8 steals, 5 blocks
Misc.:
UCLA: 11 turnovers (23 points off tov), 10 fast break points, 32 points in the paint, Largest lead: 24
West Georgia: 17 turnovers (9 points off tov), 6 fastbreak points, 8 points in the paint, Largest lead: 0
