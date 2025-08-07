The Hidden Factor Driving Gary Smith's Breakout Return
Gary Smith III is one of the many compelling stories UCLA football has going for itself ahead of this new season.
Smith a redshirt senior, missed all of last season due to injury, and is one of two defensive linemen (Keanu Williams) making a return from injury that are projected to make a major impact for UCLA's interior defensive line.
Sure, a return story is enthralling in itself, but there's a hidden factor that Smith says will make him better than ever this season -- a transformational weight loss. The 6-2, 340-pound lineman revealed that a strict diet helped him lose up to 20 pounds this offseason.
"This whole offseason, just made sure I was taking care of my body," Smith said at Wednesday's fall camp media availability. "Being consistent is the main thing. I also changed my diet and it worked for me, and I'm excited to be back out here."
What changes did he make to his diet?
"I just eat better. More clean stuff. No fast food. No cheat meals, you don't need none of that. You just got to make sure you're eating clean, and I'm eating clean and I'm ready," Smith said. "I lost a lot of weight... like 20 pounds."
A 20-pound weight loss may not seem like a lot for an athlete. But for Smith, it made all the difference.
"I do [feel a difference]," he added. "I feel lighter on my feet. Feel explosive. I feel twitchy again. I just feel good, I'm excited."
Bruins' DC Excited About Smith's Return
UCLA's defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe couldn't contain his excitement for both Smith and Williams through the first week of camp.
"[Guys] that I'm really excited about is watching Gary and Keanu come back," Malloe said. "They've been chomping at the bit since spring ball and those guys have really flashed and [are] what we thought the inside guys should look like."
On if the linemen are practicing at full strength throughout camp, Malloe added, "They can. We want to make sure we can take care of our horses, so to speak. So, they'll take reps here and there just so they can mentally lock in. The end goal for us is to make sure they can get to August 30th and be at full speed."
