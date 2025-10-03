Skipper: Belief Starting to Grow in UCLA Locker Room
The UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) have been through the ringer through four games this season.
Four losses and three coaches down, it's hard to imagine the light at the end of the tunnel existing, much less being visible. But interim head coach Tim Skipper thinks something is starting to turn around after their comeback-cut-short in the second half of last week's 17-14 loss to Northwestern.
During his weekly appearance on the Bruin Insider Show, Skipper detailed how he manages to keep the team engaged despite what they've gone through this season.
"I think it's all about your delivery," Skipper said. "I think you have to deliver with energy and passion and a truthfulness to it, and I think the kids will buy into it. I've been the same guy every single day. I mean, I'm not changing. I believe in what we're doing. I think the guys are believing in it.
"I think going into the game, they had belief. Did they have full belief? And I think that second half kind of got us over the hump as far as the belief system goes. I think they're starting to believe, and you can see it by the way we played and the energy on the sideline, the excitement the guys had."
The Bruins are enduring yet another change just days before they clash with No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Following the departure of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, tight ends coach and former UCLA quarterback Jerry Neuheisel will be calling plays.
Neuheisel Has Tim Skipper Buzzing
Skipper was buzzing about the young coach and introduced him during Wednesday's media availability.
"Coach Neuheisel will now be the play-caller," Skipper said. "He's another coach's kid. He played quarterback, he's coached receivers, and he's coached tight end. So he has a full-rounded professional development for him to be a good play-caller. And I'm excited to watch him do his things. He's paid his dues and he's ready to go for that."
