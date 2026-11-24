Sunday night was what we've grown accustomed to when watching the UCLA Bruins basketball program in 2026.

Following a perplexing and troubling performance against California State Fullerton last Wednesday, the Bruins had to quiet the storm with a comfortable win. That's exactly what transpired, as UCLA defeated Delaware, 85-48.

This is the win margin fans expect to see UCLA produce against mid-major programs, with all due respect to Delaware. Several factors contributed to the Bruins’ fourth 30-point win of the season, but development off the bench stood out. Here's what Jovic's performance means for the Bruins moving forward.

About an hour before the game, guard Jaylen Petty was ruled out due to a lower-body injury, which has been deemed day-to-day. With the Texas Tech transfer unavailable, it opened up minutes for multiple players, including Filip Jovic. The Auburn transfer made his season and UCLA debut on Sunday night, and it goes without saying that he impressed. Here's what Jovic's performance means for the Bruins moving forward.

Assessing Jovic's Debut

Jovic's production was exclusively near the basket, but the 6-foot-8, 244-pound forward was utterly dominant in his first appearance in a UCLA uniform. The sophomore forward recorded 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 7-of-8 from the field.

Producing this output in 19 minutes is also noteworthy. Yes, it was against Delaware, but Jovic hadn't played in a game since last season. There's a legitimate argument that Jovic was the Bruins' best player on Sunday night.

What Jovic Provides UCLA Moving Forward

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sergej MacUra (12) and forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) on the court in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rich get richer; in this case, head coach Mick Cronin. This has been heralded as Cronin's best and most well-rounded team since taking over as the Bruins' head coach in 2019. Last season's team left much to be desired on the defensive end. The same can't be said about this group, which prides itself on turning defense into offense.

That said, Jovic provides another depth piece and boosts the frontcourt rotation. UCLA is already one of the deepest teams in the country. Adding Jovic to the rotation complicates matters for opposing teams. That will be put to the test in conference play.

As for how Jovic is deployed in the Bruins' upcoming matchup against St. Mary's, depending on Petty's status, we could see a healthy dose of Jovic. The Gaels are susceptible defensively, but are one of the most explosive offensive teams in the country, averaging 93.9 points per game.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Petty (4) goes up for a layup against Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Matthew Willenborg (21) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jovic's involvement on the glass and ability to clean up missed shots at the rim will be monumental if UCLA wants to extend its undefeated season. This will be the first game since the season opener where it feels like the Bruins are facing a true, formidable opponent.