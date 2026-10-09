One Underrated Advantage With UCLA Basketball Schedule

Looking at UCLA’s slate of games on their full schedule this season, and particularly their non-conference matchups, the Bruins may have their hands full to begin the season.

With several tough matchups on the horizon, there is one aspect in these games that will potentially favor UCLA.

Many Tough Games Stay on West Coast

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In many of the Bruins' non-conference matchups, they won’t have to travel very far. Since joining the Big Ten, travel has been a major issue in conference play , as many teams are across the country from the Bruins.

When asked about UCLA’s schedule this season, head coach Mick Cronin addressed the high volume of games beginning on the West Coast. “Well, we are in L.A.,” Cronin said. “And so, you know, we ought to try to play on the West Coast.”

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will begin the season against Arizona in a game played not too far from home in Las Vegas. They also take on Gonzaga in another tough bout, but the Bruins will only have a short trip to Anaheim to take on the Bulldogs. Even the MTE they are competing in, starting with Saint Mary’s, will be held in San Diego.

Cronin noted the struggles of travel in the Big Ten, as UCLA will have to fly a ton in order to meet conference opponents.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And then once we get to January, we'll have enough travel. We will not be short on miles flown…And then you got to get to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis and then wherever you go hopefully for the NCAA Tournament. So we'll get enough time on the plane.”

Chance To Gel Before the Season

The way these games could benefit this team is simple. With a lot of newcomers on the roster, it will take time and experience for this team to fully gel together. Being able to play against tough competition without the added component of travel could allow this team to gel more quickly, and will also give the Bruins a hopeful advantage playing so close to home.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will have a tough season ahead of them, but they'll also have a chance to compete at a high level early on. Getting some tough games in early can do plenty of good for a team such as UCLA, as it could potentially battle-test them early enough to make the tough stretches of conference play seem easier.