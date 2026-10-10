Making Case for UCLA Basketball To Be Ranked in Preseason

The college basketball season is approaching quickly, and many AP poll voters are getting good looks at teams in exhibition games. While UCLA’s first exhibition match isn’t until Oct. 21, this team already has a solid argument as to why it should be a top-25 team to begin the season.

With the preseason AP Poll set to be released on Oct. 19, here are the reasons why the Bruins should make the cut.

Continuity in Three of Five Starters

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many teams across the country will welcome completely new rosters with five new starters who will need time to gel.

Luckily for UCLA, three of the five projected starting players already have experience sharing the court. Trent Perry , Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker returned from last season and bring a year of playing together under Mick Cronin, two factors that could prove to be beneficial this season.

Nikola Kusturica

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will also welcome one of the nation's best prospects. Serbian star Nikola Kusturica joins UCLA as a freshman talent who has yet to turn 18 and will be a focal point for this team this season.

While young, Mick Cronin has noted that you won’t be able to tell. The 17-year-old phenom has a ton of potential to grow into, yes, but is already considered one of the best young players in the sport. He’s widely regarded as a potential top pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a very good chance we will see Kusturica as the best defensive player on this team, as well as the focal point of the offense. It may take time to see him completely settle into his role, but in terms of outright potential this season, his ceiling is by far the highest.

Lots of Potential in Newcomers

As mentioned with Nikola Kusturica, this team has many players who have a very high ceiling. Cronin brought in young transfers with a ton of talent, one of the most notable being Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty will be an offensive weapon for this team and will likely be the leading scorer from beyond the arc. In a somewhat limited role at Texas Tech, Petty should have the ability at UCLA to run wild, and his ceiling is very high with the Bruins.

Filip Jovic is another newcomer with a ton of potential. Again, he played a limited role at Auburn last season, and Jovic has already generated some buzz ahead of a huge season for the Bruins.