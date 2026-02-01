2 Keys to Know Before UCLA’s Showdown With Iowa
No. 2 UCLA has a golden oppurtunity against No. 8 Iowa to prove they are the undisputed best team in the nation.
While the Bruins have been great against ranked opponents in the past, No. 8 Iowa poses a completely new threat. According to ESPN Analytics, the Bruins have a 89.3% chance of a win here. It may appear that, entering this matchup, UCLA has a clear advantage. But Iowa is ranked 8th for a reason.
Numbers You Need to Know
The Bruins entering this game are averaging a great 86.8 points per game, while shooting an awesome 52% from the field. They are led out by Lauren Betts, who is averaging a team high 16,5 points per game. Her impact will be desperately needed in this matchup.
On the other end of the court the Bruins are giving up on average 56.8 points per game. While good, it is far from where they want it to be. As massive factor in this strong defensive outing has been their 43.3 rebounds they are averaging. Once again led by Betts' 8.3 rebounds per game.
Iowa on the other hand has been solid. This season they are averaging 80.4 points per game while shooting a decent 49% from the field. Their leading scorer this season is guard Ava Hedien, who is nearly matching Lauren Betts' scoring output with 16.2 points per game.
Defensively the Hawkeye's are not bad at all, giving up just 63.9 points per game. Like UCLA, a lot of their success can be attributed to their 42.0 rebounds per game. Forward Hanna Stueleke is a name to watch out for as she is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game.
Key to a Win: Stars Must Shine
The Bruins really need to have strong performances from their starters in this one. Last game against Illinois, only Lauren Betts was able to score over 12-points. A big reason for this was that Lauren Betts was the only player to shoot more than 10 FG attempts. UCLA cannot replicate this.
Gabriela Jaquez, for example, needs to be taking at least 12-plus field goal attempts. With how she was playing before Illinois, the Bruins need to prioritize getting her the ball. While Betts is good, they cannot rely on her to carry them against a top-10 team like Iowa.
This game will be the biggest eye-test in determining how far UCLA will be able to go in March. While they have proven to run through ranked teams before. This matchup without a doubt will give us an idea of where UCLA stands in the pecking order.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.