UCLA Women Rise in Newest AP Top 25 Poll

The Bruins have found themselves at No. 2 in the newest AP top 25 polls.

UCLA has fluctuated a little bit this season in the AP poll. Entering the season they were at No. 3, then No. 4, back to No. 3 then finally at No. 2 following South Carolina's loss against to now No. 10 Oklahoma, a team UCLA was able to dismantle 73-59 way back on Nov. 10.

Will UCLA See No.1?

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Avery Gordon (55) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Standing at No. 1 is UCONN, the reigning 2025 champion, who beat UCLA in the Final Four last season 85-51. While this new version of UCLA on paper could possibly take down UCONN, it seems like the Huskies are not going anywhere anytime soon.

What makes UCONN a difficult team to jump is that there is really no reason for them to be any lower. This season UCONN has won all four games against ranked opponents, while UCLA on the other hand has been able to beat six of its seven ranked opponents this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While UCLA has had a much harder schedule, there are other factors that play into this. For example, both teams faced Ohio State this season, with UCLA beating them by seven, and UCONN beating them by 32. This difference is too hard to ignore, even if UCLA has a much better roster.

UCONN to finish the season has one more ranked opponent, being No. 15 Tennessee. This game could be UCLA's last chance to jump UCONN in the rankings. And these odds are not very good, as UCLA was able to beat them 99-77 back on Nov. 30.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If UCONN were to lose this game, UCLA would be able to jump them. But even if it is close there is simply not enough to justify UCLA moving up to No. 1. After Tennessee, UCONN has a very easy schedule to finish the season.

The same cannot be said for UCLA, as they have four more ranked opponents this season, three of which are top 15 teams. If UCLA can win these four games in a convincing fashion there might be an argument to put them on top. But even then, there is not enough to justify a bump up.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Avery Gordon (55) defends UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) as she drives past Purdue Boilermakers guard Tara Daye (44) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is, UCLA could be ranked No. 1 if things go perfectly for them. Still, UCONN most likely will not stumble on its way to the tournament. With that said, UCLA really just needs to focus on itself, which is most likley the mentality in place to finish the season off.

