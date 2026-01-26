UCLA Gets Average to Excellent Grades for Win Over Northwestern

UCLA was able to dominate Northwestern 80-46, in a game that primarliy was off the back of a few notable performances.

Entering this game, the Bruins knew they needed to have strong individual outings, and they did. With UCLA most likely moving up to No. 2 in the rankings, they needed a performance to back that up. And against Northwestern , they did just that. Let's grade some Bruins.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) rebounds in front of Purdue Boilermakers guard Nya Smith (3) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the best game from Charlisse Leger-Walker. However, the common theme for every player this season is they don't need to light up the box score for UCLA to win by a huge margin. Once the Bruins start facing stronger teams we will see Leger-Walker's production see an uptick.

Anything above a C+ would feel generous here. This is not a slight to Leger-Walker whatsoever, but moving forward we need to see more production from the areas she specializes in. For example, we need to see more than four assists moving forward, regardless of who UCLA plays.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens had a pretty solid game when all things are taken into account. With more shooting volume, this could have been a great game for Kneepkens. But what really hurts her grade is the lack of assists and rebounding we saw.

Mentioned previously, she could have had a monster game. But we have seen in the last few games that her shooting volume has decreased significantly, and this game was no different. Besides that, she didn't really do anything to warrant a higher grade. Still not a bad game.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives to the basket in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Besides shooting efficenticies, Kiki Rice played a flawless game. A 15-point, double-double is nothing to complain about. Performances like this really help her get out of Lauren Betts' shadow. Without a doubt, Kiki Rice will play a huge factor in UCLA's run to the title game in March.

The only thing that held her back from an A++ was the 4-12 shooting. Those inefficiencies are really hard to ignore. This seems like a one-off thing, as we know how good Kiki Rice is when she is hot. Still she performed at an expectional level elsewhere on the court.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Another All-Gas-Gabs heater. Her shooting right now is simply second to none. 75%-plus shooting at a consistent rate is exactly what UCLA needs from Gabriela Jaquez. Moving forward, like Rice, she will play a massive factor in any postseason success for UCLA.

While this game was good, besides scoring Jaquez's impact was not really felt elswhere. Comparing this performances to Rice's they simply are not on the same level. And for that reason she only earns an A here.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Avery Gordon (55) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This was not Lauren Betts' game. While her performance is something other players in this league definitely envy. It is not a game Lauren Betts should be that happy with. Five rebounds are low for the standard she set herself, and her six turnovers cannot be a recurring theme.

Again this was not the worst game, and there are plenty of players in the league who would want a game like this be be considered a bad game. However, for Lauren Betts even a B feels generous here. Moving forward we need to see less turnovers from UCLA's premier player.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks with guard Kiki Rice (1), guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) and guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .