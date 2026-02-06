2 Signs that Eric Dailey Picking Up Pace for Bruins

The Bruins suffered a game of the year loss against Indiana, in which one more made shot could have given UCLA the victory in contrast to the Hoosiers.

That did not settle well with Eric Dailey Jr. who wanted to see his team come out on top viscously, and that unease has already spread into his play after the loss.

It has come stat-wise in points, but also in tenacity that has been able to show in calls he got against the team's most recent opponent in Rutgers in their blowout win , and the change is showing good signs for his future with the Bruins.

How Eric Dailey Jr. Is Picking Up The Pace: Scoring

Across the highs and lows of the year, Dailey Jr. has averaged a solid 11 points a game, which is generally what his team is asking from him every game.

However, against the Scarlet Knights with the Hoosiers loss looming over him, he was able to dig up an extra six points to add to the scoreboard.

Even when looking at the Indiana loss, where the team went to double overtime, he had less points getting to 15 with an extra two periods of overtime.

This was not even necessarily through better shooting, as he has most certainly had better nights this year only shooting 50% from the field.

But he was able to move past his misses and create opportunities for more points through tenacity and grit, which might be the bigger part of his newfound growth than just the statistics.

How Eric Dailey Jr. Is Picking Up The Pace: Grit

While referees are getting called into question more and more every day, whether in the collegiate level or the pro level, many players still have to earn their foul calls on the court.

Dailey Jr. is one of those players, who has only had more than five free throws attempt this season one time, early in the season too.

However, against the Rutgers he has eight attempts at the line-seven of those shots he made-by fighting with a newfound fire in the paint.

That fire has been spreading throughout the whole team and will definitely be huge in their attempt for a tournament run in March , and it has already started to show in him.

Going forward he will need to keep on picking up the pace for his team, and with everything he has already done since the Indiana loss it seems as though he will be able to do just that.

