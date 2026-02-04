Social Media Reacts To Newfound Fire From UCLA

The Bruins had one of their biggest games of the year against the Indiana, and they lost in double overtime, which could have easily derailed their entire season.

This would have been a travesty for UCLA fans who just wanted to see the team continue to compete going into March, and they needed to bounce-back against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Luckily they did, and they were able to start reaping the benefits of their loss to the Hoosiers in a dominant blowout against the Scarlet Knights, which was very good for fans to see.

A New Fire Under The Bruins: First Half

The game started out with the Bruins taking a quick lead spearheaded by Tyler Bilodeau, who has been the most consistent piece for the team this year.

He was quickly racking up points and putting the game on his back while his teammates still were getting hot on the court, and UCLA had a good lead after only a few minutes.

It has been a pleasure watching Tyler Bilodeau play basketball at UCLA. @UCLAMBB #ucla #bruins

🐻🐻🐻🐻 4's up — 4's up forever (@JesseGarciasae1) February 4, 2026

They continued to build their lead against Rutgers, playing incredibly clean basketball with little turnovers despite not seeing every shot they took land.

It was something that had been rarely seen in the season up until recently, in which even though the Bruins hot shooting was being matched shot-for-shot by the Scarlet Knights, they were still getting majorly ahead.

UCLA quietly been a strong over team this season. Markets had expected them to grind games out early. Took forever to catch up to this new look style — GBGB (@gob1gorgoblog) February 4, 2026

It did not take very long for Bilodeau's teammates to step up and grow the Bruins lead, this time around seeing Brandon Williams taking initiative to make a tough shot through a foul.

Because of Williams' effort the team was able to find a 12 point lead by the end of the half, and even though the game was still within reach for Rutgers it looked as though UCLA had another win, but some concerns remained.

Brandon Williams doing all the little things , bruins up 10@UCLAMBB #ucla #bruins — 4's up forever (@JesseGarciasae1) February 4, 2026

What a bizarre first half. UCLA leads 52-40 but played mostly crummy defense and got outrebounded by four.



The Bruins' saving grace was that they committed only one turnover. Also helped that they shot 56.3% to Rutgers' 53.3%. Both teams have also made at least half of their 3s. — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) February 4, 2026

A New Fire Under The Bruins: Second Half

Coach Mick Cronin made the flame under the Bruins turn into a full-fledged blaze in the second half as UCLA made shot after shot to pull ahead almost every possession.

One of the hottest guys on the court ended up being Xavier Booker, who was almost perfect in his shooting and was huge in putting the Bruins up by over 30 points at the end of the game.

The game was never out of the Bruins control after Booker took over, and the entire unit looked very clean and composed in their eventual 32 point, 98-66 victory.

Social media was very pleased with the win, and they now have an expectation that UCLA will be able to continue this dominance for the rest of the season.

UCLA 98 Rutgers 66

Xavier booker went for 24.

Bruins shot 56% from the floor.

The dos equis hooked me up with a free tall boy.

It was a great night to be a bruin@UCLAMBB #ucla pic.twitter.com/7h961T2vQE — 4's up forever (@JesseGarciasae1) February 4, 2026

What a freaking night for Xavier Booker!!! 24 points 3 rebounds 3 assists. If UCLA gets like 75% of this on a regular basis they can be really fun & dangerous. Because Dent can make things happen, Bilodeau is a locked in stud & Perry is getting a ton of experience w/ Clark out — Aarik Woods (@aarikwoods) February 4, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .