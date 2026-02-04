Bruins Send Statement With Convincing Win Over Rutgers

Here is everything that happend in UCLA vs Rutgers.

Missed the game? Here is complete breakdown of UCLA's convincing win against Rutgers. The Bruins entered this game as 13.5 point favorite, and they played like it. After falling to Indiana the game prior, UCLA knew they needed to have a strong out. Here is how they did it:

First Half

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rutgers would start the scoring off with a quick mid-range pull-up. However, UCLA would turn things up on defense, forcing three turnovers. Xavier Booker would hit a three, and Eric Dailey Jr would score four of his own. UCLA is looking good. 7-2 UCLA with 16:51 left.

Tyler Bilodeau has really made a statement early on. He was able to hit two very quick three's to really stretch this game out. The Bruins as a whole have looked good, minus the opening breakdown. Kaden Powers has 4/5 of Rutgers points. UCLA must slow him down. 12-5 UCLA with 15:45 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tariq Francis was able to hit a three followed by five more Kaden Powers points. Bilodeau was able to hit a three to make 10 straight points for the Bruins. Still Rutgers has been able to go step for step with the Bruins. Powers needs to be addressed as he has 12 points already. 17-16 UCLA with 13:26 left.

The Bruins are really starting to let this game slip away. Francis was able to hit a game-tying three. However, Booker and Dent found the basket, giving the Bruins a small cushion. UCLA's defense is really struggling to find momentum in this one. 23-19 UCLA with 11:08 left.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Eric Freeny was able to hit a massive three-pointer. While he has not played much lately, it appears he has not missed a step. Tyler Bilodeau would come back in and instantly make his impact felt with a long two. UCLA still needs to figure out how to pull away. 29-26 UCLA with 9:02 left.

Trent Perry was able to find his first points of the game with a three pointer. UCLA is starting to pull away, however they need to sustain that. Eric Dailey Jr has made a big splash offensively as well with eight point already. 37-28 UCLA with 5:53 left.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Powers has been incredible for the Knights in this one with 18 points to this point. The Bruins have been able to pull away, but still Powers has become a sizeable thorn in the Bruins side. Overall, to end the half the Bruins really need to hammer down on defense in the second half. 46-38 UCLA with 1:54 left.

First Half Score: 52-40 UCLA

Second Half

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would start the half strong on a 9-0 run. Donovan Dent would hit a three, along with a nice Trent Perry two. If they can maintain this, UCLA should have a very strong chance of winning by a huge margin. Kaden Powers has also slowed down in the second half. 59-40 UCLA with 17:32 left.

UCLA is really starting to pull away and slow down the game on both sides of the floor. The Knights have only managed to score seven points in the first five minutes of the second half. Overall, the Bruins really need to focus on their defense if they hope to blow this game out. 64-47 UCLA with 15:13 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker's offense has been on full display tonight with 16 points. While his rebounding numbers have been low, 16 points earlier in the second half is nothing to complain about. Overall, everyone besides the two UCLA guards is playing great. 71-50 UCLA with 13:02 left.

The Bruins scoring has slowed, but Booker has not. He was able to hit another three to put him a 19 points a career-high for him. While the Bruins defense has been good, it really seems like the Knights are beating themselves as well. 74-54 UCLA with 10:28 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has been absolutely phenomenal shooting 10/11 from the field and 4/4 from three. This impact has allowed the Bruins to coast in the second half, while scoring at a consistent rate. If he can maintain this the Bruins will be in a good spot later in the season. 80-58 UCLA with 7:50 left.

Trent Perry was able to hit another three to expand the lead. The Rutgers offense has gone completely cold, and it appears that the blowout is just about finished. If the Bruins can maintain these defensive efforts it will be a great oppurtuniy to expand the momentum department. 89-58 UCLA with 3:47.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after he was fouled in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Freeny is really proving that he should be a No. 1 bench option moving forward, until Clark comes back of course. What has really been suprising in the second have has been UCLA's defensive improvements, as they have only given up 21 points in the second half. 96-61 UCLA with 1:45 left.

Final Score: 98-66 UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

