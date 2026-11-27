It was an underwhelming performance for the UCLA Bruins in their 85-70 defeat to St. Mary's on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are the standouts and disappointments from the Bruins' first loss of the 2026-27 season.

Winners

Control on the Glass

UCLA's length and physicality were used against them for the majority of the game. That said, the Bruins utilized that strength to their advantage, outrebounding St. Mary's 36-24.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) goes up for a basket during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that was certainly a positive note for UCLA, the advantage on the boards was minimized by the Gaels' lethal perimeter shooting, which we'll discuss shortly. Nevertheless, Mick Cronin's team played to its identity in a matchup where it had a clear edge in this department.

Xavier Booker

St. Mary's reliance on the three-point shot is indicative of its personnel. It is an undersized team with limitations in the frontcourt. Booker capitalized on that lack of physicality, recording 14 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center was the catalyst for the Bruins' staying within striking distance heading into halftime. UCLA entered halftime trailing by 10 points. It would have been much worse if it weren't for Booker.

Losers

Three-Point Discrepancy

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Vangelis Zougris (35) reacts during the second half against the UCLA at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We knew entering this game that the Gaels had the clear advantage in the three-point department. That was apparent from the get-go, as they shot 10-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half. That set the tone for the game and St. Mary's path to victory. UCLA adjusted well in the second half, limiting the Gaels to five made three-pointers.

In totality, St. Mary's went 15-of-28 from three-point range, while UCLA shot 5-of-17 from beyond the arc. That difference in perimeter production tells you all you need to know about how this game unfolded.

The Backcourt

We'll exclude Jaylen Petty from this discussion, as he recorded 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-14 from the field. His three-point shooting was underwhelming, as he went 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, the Texas Tech transfer was one of UCLA's more impactful players on Thursday.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) looks on during the first half against the St. Mary's at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Nikola Kusturica and Trent Perry were complete afterthoughts in this contest, combining for 14 points, seven assists, and five rebounds while cumulatively shooting 5-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-5 from three-point range.

Both players have been impressive to start the season, but the majority of the Bruins' opposition have been mid-major programs. This was an opportunity to expand on what they've proved in the first six games of the season. They didn't, and it was a matchup these two players should have shined in, as the Gaels are suspect defensively.