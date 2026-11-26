It's been a lightning-fast start to the 2026-27 college basketball season for the UCLA Bruins.

Since opening the season ranked No. 22 in the country, the Bruins have skyrocketed to No. 6 in three weeks. However, there is a legitimate case to be made that UCLA hasn't been battle-tested, excluding the season opener against Arizona. Other than that, the Bruins have played mid-major programs.

On Thanksgiving Day - for the first time since Nov. 2 - UCLA will face a formidable opponent, St. Mary's. The Gaels boast a 6-1 record heading into this matchup, and are one of the most prolific scoring teams in the country. With that in mind, here are three St. Mary's players head coach Mick Cronin must have his team prepared for.

Mantas Juzenas

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Mantas Juzenas (6) shoots a three point basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juzenas is a nightmare assignment for any opponent, as the 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing is averaging 20.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and 49.1% from three-point range.

Perimeter shooting is the sophomore forward's top strength, with the ability to shoot off the dribble and operate as a catch-and-shoot wing. His three-point shooting percentage isn't misleading at all, as Juzenas has attempted at least seven three-pointers in each of the last five games. He's also dangerous as a playmaker, with instincts to make the right read off screens. Defending knockdown shooters has been a problem for UCLA, evident by its struggles to put away CSU Fullerton.

Joshua Dent

Formidable three-point shooting is a common theme for the majority of St. Mary's roster, and that includes Dent. The junior guard is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 51.5% from three-point range.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Joshua Dent (7) dribbles the ball while Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) follows during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dent has developed into a floor general, always having everyone in the right spots. The 6-foot-3, 189-pound guard can also operate off the ball as a catch-and-shoot threat, diversifying St. Mary's offense. Dent is a liability defensively, but the Bruins have to make sure he doesn't inflict significant damage in the scoring department.

Vangelis Zougris

St. Mary's production almost exclusively comes from the perimeter, so Zougris' ability to score in the paint provides balance to the offense. Zougris is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field.

Zougris' high motor and physicality also unlock another dimension for St. Mary's, which is otherwise not physical and dependent on perimeter shooting. If UCLA's frontcourt can marginalize Zougris on the boards, its chances of winning increase exponentially.