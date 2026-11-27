The UCLA Bruins suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night against St. Mary's in an 85-70 defeat.

Here are instant takeaways and reactions from the Bruins' shocking loss to the Gaels.

Contrasting Styles Apparent

Entering this contest, we discussed extensively how different these two teams are. St. Mary's offensive success is predicated on perimeter shooting, while UCLA imposes its physicality and length in the paint.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Mantas Juzenas (0) signals while UCLA Bruins guard/forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) guards during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those aspects were on full display, as the Gaels had a blistering start from three-point shooting, giving the Bruins everything they could handle. They shot 10-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half, culminating in a double-digit halftime lead. Meanwhile, UCLA utilized its overwhelming size advantage to generate easy looks at the basket. Xavier Booker was a brute force against St. Mary's undersized personnel.

Styles create fights, and the vastly different approaches created a tantalizing, exciting contest; both teams influenced the game for various stretches.

Jaylen Petty's Importance Highlighted

Petty missed the Bruins' previous game due to a lower-body injury. The Texas Tech transfer returned to the lineup on Thursday night, and his impact was apparent. Petty worked off ball screens effectively and scored in a multitude of ways.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Darius Bivins (1) and UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Petty (4) compete for the ball during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His ability to score off the dribble and in the midrange in catch-and-shoot situations was an encouraging development for UCLA. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard adds another element to the offense. He finished the game with 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-14 from the field.

Underwhelming Bench Output

Depth has been a strength for head coach Mick Cronin. That was suppressed against St. Mary's, as the second unit was a non-factor. The bench's production was inflated with UCLA emptying the bench in garbage time.

This shouldn't be an issue moving forward, but it's obvious that the Gaels completely took the Bruins out of their comfort zone.

Failed Test

You can't take anything away from what UCLA has accomplished in the first three weeks of the season. On the other hand, you can argue that the Bruins' resume doesn't measure up to that of other elite teams in the country.

Defeating Arizona in the season opener put the rest of the country on notice that UCLA is for real. Since then, the Bruins have faced a plethora of mid-major teams. Thursday was an opportunity to prove to doubters that their hot start isn't a fluke.

UCLA certainly didn't silence those concerns after being thoroughly outplayed and allowing St. Mary's to dictate the terms of the game. It appears teams that can stretch the floor and knock down threes at a high clip are the Bruins' kryptonite.