The UCLA Bruins have quickly emerged as a legitimate national title contender.

That's reflected in the Bruins' ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. UCLA moved up one spot to No. 6 after winning three games this season. With that in mind, here's an analysis of the Bruins' ranking.

Why This Makes Sense

Considering the numerous groundbreaking results around the country, UCLA moving up only one spot may feel underwhelming. However, there are a couple of things working against Mick Cronin's team.

First, the Bruins' resume doesn't match up with some of the other top-ranked teams. UCLA can only play who's on its schedule, but other than the season-opener win over Arizona, its competition has been almost exclusively mid-major programs. Winning their first six games of the season is noteworthy, but until the Bruins face another formidable opponent, they don't deserve to move drastically up the rankings.

Secondly, UCLA was pushed to the brink against Fullerton, needing late-game heroics from Trent Perry to overcome a deficit in the waning minutes. Again, the result was a win, but how the Bruins arrived there was certainly a factor in their minimal movement.

Now, that doesn't take away from what UCLA has accomplished this season, as it has compiled four 30-point victories in six games. However, that speaks to the level of competition the Bruins have faced in the first month of the season.

Big Ten Continues to Make Strides

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) receives a hug from head coach Brad Underwood during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looks like a mixed-bag week for the conference, as Michigan State slid nine spots to No. 11 and Michigan fell out of the top 25 completely following a 79-73 loss to Villanova. On the other hand, Illinois returned to the top five after dismantling Duke, while USC and Nebraska moved up marginally. Meanwhile, Indiana cracked the top 25 for the first time this season after defeating Arkansas and Kentucky.

The Big Ten continues to establish itself as one of the two best conferences in the country, with multiple teams capable of contending for a national championship.

Evaluating UCLA's Path

As noted, the Bruins will have to prove themselves in the coming days and weeks for their potential and stock to be fully bought into. UCLA will have an opportunity on Thanksgiving to validate their spot in the latest AP poll when it takes on St. Mary's. Gonzaga is also on the horizon. If the Bruins can win those two games, it will be universally accepted that this team can cut down the nets later this season.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) slaps hands with forward Joe Philon III (7) during the second half against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of whether you believe those two aforementioned teams provide measuring-stick games for the Bruins, conference play will surely have them battle-tested. For a second consecutive week, the Big Ten has six teams ranked inside the 25. We're still a month away, but the Bruins' performance in conference play will reveal if this early-season success was real.