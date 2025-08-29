Official 2025 UCLA Football Season Prediction
The highly anticipated 2025 UCLA Bruins season officially starts tomorrow. Which means it's time to predict how their season will shape up.
UCLA Bruins On SI writers each gave a prediction on UCLA's record and how they think the season will go.
Idan Oz, Prediction: 6-6
"The Bruins ended 2024 5-7, but finished the back portion of the season strong, winning four of their last six games. With Coach Foster heading into year two, a new offensive coordinator in Tino Sunseri, and quarterback Nico Iamaleava now at the helm, the Bruins should be a lot more exciting."
Connor Moreno, Prediction: 8-4 (5-4 B1G)
"I've been chronicling it all off-season -- I'm all-in on these Bruins shocking everyone. The second half of their season moved me. And when you couple DeShaun Foster having a full offseason to run his team, the addition of countless impact transfers, headlined by Nico Iamaleava, and a slightly favorable record compared to last season, I think things are looking up in Westwood.
"Walk with me here. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.
"You follow that up with the toughest end-of-season schedule imaginable: at No. 20 Indiana, vs Nebraska, at No. 3 Ohio State, vs Washington and at USC. But, especially considering the start UCLA will have, I can see them getting wins against two of Nebraska, Washington and Southern California.
"Iamaleava gives a program like UCLA 2-3 wins off talent alone. If he can have the NFL-like season he wants to have, look for more to be added."
