UCLA's Updated 2026 Football Commits Following Foster Dismissal
The dust on the UCLA Bruins' 2026 recruiting class may have finally settled after its shakeup following the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
Foster was responsible for building one of UCLA's best recruiting classes in recent history, packed with 22 pledges good for what once was the No. 23 class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Since Foster was fired amid an abysmal 0-3 start to the season, the class plummeted to No. 52 and the Bruins lost six commitments, including two of their four four-star prospects.
Nearly a week removed from another de-commitment, let's take a look at the 16 prospects riding it out in Westwood.
- Carter Gooden, 4-Star EDGE, Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy
- Micah Smith, 4-Star IOL, Vero Beach (Fla.)
- Toray Davis, 3-Star ATH, Boulder (Colo.) Fairview
- Xavier Warren, 3-Star WR, Georgetown (Texas)
- Kenneth Moore III, 3-Star WR, Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's
- Camden Jensen, 3-Star TE, Littleton (Colo.) Heritage
- Xavier Stinson, 3-Star WR, Vero Beach (Fla.)
- Madden Soliai, 3-Star S, Kahuku (Hawaii)
- Malaki Soliai-Tui, 3-Star LB, Kahuku (Hawaii)
- Logan Hirou, 3-Star S, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic
- Marcus Almada, 3-Star DL, Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy
- Justin Lewis, 3-Star CB, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
- Joshua Mensah, 3-Star ATH, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
- Matthew Muasau, 3-Star LB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
- Santana Carlos, 3-Star WR, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan
- Giancarlo Cereghino, 3-Star LS, Moraga (Calif.) Campolindo
Not only is Foster's dismissal a detriment to recruiting in Westwood's near future, but so is the mutual parting ways with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who many prospects grew to respect and admire during his recruiting efforts.
Unless UCLA can bring in a respected recruiter as head coach, which the remaining prospects are holding out for, the Bruins might be looking forward to some Chip Kelly-esque recruiting classes after reaching exciting heights under Foster.
Which Recruits Left UCLA After Foster Firing?
What was once the 23rd-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, is now the No. 50 class after the Bruins lost six of their 22 commitments.
UCLA lost two four-stars, offensive tackle Johnnie Jones and defensive lineman David Schwerzel, and four three-stars, OL Cooper Javorsky, DL Anthony Jones, edge Yahya Gadd and LB Ramzak Fruen, mere hours after Foster's dismissal was announced.
Many argue the estranged head coach deserved one more year to see how his recruiting class played out, but the results were undeniable. Foster was among the best player-coaches in the nation, sure, but ability to connect can only get you so far.
The Bruins were continuously underperforming in every facet through the first three games of the season, and Foster was to blame.
