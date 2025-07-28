UCLA Football Recruiting Update: July Week 4
UCLA entered the final week of July expecting the decision from its last priority recruit from the class of 2026, four-star Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek defensive lineman Tufanua Ionatana "TI" Umu-Cais, and the commitment went pretty much like every other recruiting battle in July went; in the favor of Washington.
Umu-Cais' pledge to the Huskies marks the third priority target the Bruins lost to Washington in as many weeks. UCLA has been in battles with Washington for a variety of priority recruits like four-star running back Brian Bonner and four-star Schwerzel decided between the Bruins and Huskies when it came down to a decision. Most recently, three-star cornerback Rahsjon Duncan opted for the Huskies a little over a week ago.
The No. 1 recruit out of Colorado was balancing offers from a top five of UCLA, Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Washington, with the Bruins and the Huskies being reported as the top two.
The Bruins recently bolstered their defensive line position group in the class of 2026 by landing four-star Carter Gooden and his three-star high school teammate Marcus Almada.
Including Gooden, who was recruited to play edge for the Bruins, UCLA has landed five recruits on the defensive line in the class of 2026 -- Gooden, Alamada, David Schwerzel (four-star), Yahya Gaad (three-star) and Anthony Jones.
It's not far-fetched to assume that UCLA's sudden abundance at the position group dissuaded Umu-Cais from choosing Westwood. The Bruins surely wouldn't have minded another powerhouse in the trenches, but alas, the Huskies prevailed in this recruiting battle once again.
How Good is Umu-Cais?
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated the highly-touted defensive lineman in March. Here's what he had to say:
"Umu-Cais or ‘TI’ as he’s called, is on the short list when talking about the top overall player in the state for the ’26 class. He projects as a classic nose guard who could also play the three-tech but is a sure fire interior lineman who can do some damage. He has the body/mass to take on a double team, hold his ground and still get a push up the field. He’s a naturally strong player who plays a power game. You can’t move him and he shows some pass rush ability as well. He has the length you want to see for an interior lineman as well and as he continues to improve athletically in terms of his short area quickness and burst, he’ll take his game to another level."
TI would have been a good addition to an already historically great 2026 recruiting class, which would do the class wonders, bolstering it even further. The Bruins have secured 23 commitments and sit at 21st in the nation on 247Sports' national team recruiting ranking.
