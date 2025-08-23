All Bruins

Where UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranks So Far

The Bruins have gotten a head start on recruiting for the 2027 class.

Connor Moreno

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
DeShaun Foster and his recruiting staff shook the college football recruiting landscape by making massive additions in June towards UCLA's best recruiting class since the Jim Mora era.

And his staff is already looking forward to 2027. The Bruins' 2026 class currently ranks 22nd in the nation with 23 commitments, according to 247Sports. Looking forward, UCLA is on pace to have the same success this time next year, coming in at 19th in the country with three total commits in 2027.

With their latest pledge for the class coming just days ago, let's take a look at the three footballers committed to Westwood in the class so far.

Demaje Riley, WR, Tulare (Calif.) Tulare Union, 3-star

UCL
Tulare Union's Demaje Riley runs ahead of Hanford's Elias Noyola in West Yosemite League football Friday, October 11, 2024. / Ron Holman / Visalia Times-Delta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley gave the Bruins his pledge in November 2024, over three years before he's set to step on campus in Westwood. The 5-foot-9 receiver is currently the 49th-ranked wide receiver in the nation and 38th in California.

He is a multi-sport athlete, starring in basketball and track & field. Riley is coming off a sophomore year where he played in 10 games and made 46 catches for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns, and even ran the ball 14 times for 224 yards and three scores.

Royalton Allen, ATH, Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills, 3-Star

UCL
Oak Hills’ wide receiver Royalton Allen runs the ball during the X half of the game against Apple Valley on Friday, October 18, 2024 at Newton T. Bass Stadium in Apple Valley. Oak Hills defeated Apple Valley 30-14 inching closer to capturing the Mojave River League title for a fourth consecutive season. / Jose Huerta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen may have been an overlooked pledge in June, when UCLA landed 14 commits for the class of 2026 over a two-week-long span. He committed to the Bruins on June 8 and is currently the 37th-ranked athlete in the nation and 62nd overall player in California.

247Sports' Greg Biggins detailed that Allen was being recruited as a defensive back despite being able to play both sides at the college level. He'll be coming in to bolster Ikaika Malloe's secondary.

Trysten Shaw, WR, Mesquite (Texas), 3-Star

Trysten Shaw
Trysten Shaw / Trysten Shaw

Shaw pledged to Westwood on Wednesday over the likes of Arkansas, Michigan and USC, just to name a few.

National Recruiting Reporter On SI, Caleb Sisk, shared his honest evaluation on him. Click here to read Sisk's evaluation on UCLA's latest commitment.

