Where UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranks So Far
DeShaun Foster and his recruiting staff shook the college football recruiting landscape by making massive additions in June towards UCLA's best recruiting class since the Jim Mora era.
And his staff is already looking forward to 2027. The Bruins' 2026 class currently ranks 22nd in the nation with 23 commitments, according to 247Sports. Looking forward, UCLA is on pace to have the same success this time next year, coming in at 19th in the country with three total commits in 2027.
With their latest pledge for the class coming just days ago, let's take a look at the three footballers committed to Westwood in the class so far.
Demaje Riley, WR, Tulare (Calif.) Tulare Union, 3-star
Riley gave the Bruins his pledge in November 2024, over three years before he's set to step on campus in Westwood. The 5-foot-9 receiver is currently the 49th-ranked wide receiver in the nation and 38th in California.
He is a multi-sport athlete, starring in basketball and track & field. Riley is coming off a sophomore year where he played in 10 games and made 46 catches for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns, and even ran the ball 14 times for 224 yards and three scores.
Royalton Allen, ATH, Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills, 3-Star
Allen may have been an overlooked pledge in June, when UCLA landed 14 commits for the class of 2026 over a two-week-long span. He committed to the Bruins on June 8 and is currently the 37th-ranked athlete in the nation and 62nd overall player in California.
247Sports' Greg Biggins detailed that Allen was being recruited as a defensive back despite being able to play both sides at the college level. He'll be coming in to bolster Ikaika Malloe's secondary.
Trysten Shaw, WR, Mesquite (Texas), 3-Star
Shaw pledged to Westwood on Wednesday over the likes of Arkansas, Michigan and USC, just to name a few.
National Recruiting Reporter On SI, Caleb Sisk, shared his honest evaluation on him. Click here to read Sisk's evaluation on UCLA's latest commitment.
