Evaluating UCLA Commit Trysten Shaw
The UCLA Bruins landed Trysten Shaw recently, as he committed to them over many different programs. That leaves the question, what exactly is UCLA getting out of the talented prospect?
National Recruiting Reporter On SI, Caleb Sisk, shared his honest evaluation on him.
Positives
Screen Game: The UCLA Bruins commit is quite good at utilizing his screen game ability, as he is someone who could be a short route at the next level, which could help him get on the field very early on. Sure, people want big place but at the end of the day you have to be able to utilize the shorter place in order to open up the package for bigger place to come down the line and I believe Shaw is one of the best at utilizing his screen ability as he is someone that will turn 5 yards into 15 with ease, simply due to a speed and his elusiveness with the ball in his hands.
Outside The Numbers: Shaw is phenomenal when it comes to running routes to the outside numbers, which allows him to utilize his speed even more with many cornerbacks not being able to catch up to him with his excessive amount of speed, and has unbelievable route running that has allowed him to create so much open space at an early age. But some of the routes that he has are great, and he will need a great quarterback that can put the ball where it needs to be, but luckily for him going to a school like UCLA that should be no problem.
One Cut And Go: he is great with the ball in his hands as he has that true returner mentality of having one cut and go. He has been able to utilize this at the high school level and often only needs to make one cut to be able to run around and open space, especially with the ball in his hands he has done a lot of damage at the high school level playing against the best players in the state of Texas. This is very promising for a guy who's just now entering his junior season.
Things to Improve
Inside The Numbers: something you don't say a whole lot on his tape is the fact that he's not really doing too much on the inside numbers, which really starts to question if his primary use at UCLA will be outside the numbers. This will give many defenses an easy game plan while it is unsure at this time if he will be utilized more on the interior of the number or if he will continue to be utilized, strictly near the sidelines I would like to see his high school, utilize him on the interior numbers just to get more of a feel how he can run digs to the inside as well as slant and things of that nature if he can do that at a high level, the UCLA Bruins will be cooking with gas.
Physical Features: I would like to see him continue to build up his body and build up his physicality as this will be something that will be monitored now that he has a commitment to the UCLA Bruins. He isn't short and he isn't small, but at the same time, he could definitely improve areas that he can manage, such as his weight or his bodybuilding. This is something that allows him to be more physical at the point of contact as well as the point of the catch.
Player Comparison - Braylon Staley
The player that I feel is his best fit is a comparison to Braylon Staley. Staley is a guy who is currently set to be the slot player for the Tennessee Volunteer volunteers and has done a lot of damage at the high school level on the outside of the numbers factor he is someone that could go deep which is something we don't see shall do a whole lot, but we know the ability to go deep is there for him simply due to a speed. This is something that I would like to see him work on as well, but with Staley's build and frame, as well as his ability to make moves and open space remind me a whole lot of a guy like Shaw, which is very promising for the UCLA Bruins considering Staley is only entering his second year of college and a set to beat the starting slot receiver for a team who just made the college football playoff.
