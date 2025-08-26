Breaking Down UCLA's Non-Conference Basketball Schedule
The 2025-26 UCLA Bruins men's basketball season still sits a ways away, but their non-conference schedule was released on Monday, and it could result in a dominant start to the season.
Mick Cronin's Bruins have some pretty high expectations ahead of the season after landing New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, the best player in the transfer portal this offseason. With that being said, let's go through each one of UCLA's non-conference matchups.
Eastern Washington, Monday, Nov. 3, Pauley Pavilion
The Bruins open the season at home against the Big Sky Conference's Eastern Washington Eagles. Under coach Dan Monson, the Eagles finished last season with a 10-22 (6-12) record. UCLA has matched up with Eastern Washington once before and leads the series 1-0.
Pepperdine, Friday, Nov. 7, Pauley Pavilion
UCLA moves on to play Pepperdine of the West Coast Conference (WCC). In his first season, Ed Schilling led the Waves to a 13-22 (4-14) record. The Bruins have matched up with Pepperdine 25 times historically, and lead the series 21-4.
West Georgia, Monday, Nov. 10, Pauley Pavilion
For home game No. 3, the Bruins take on the ASUN Conference's West Georgia Wolves. In head coach Dave Moore's seventh season at the helm, he led the Wolves to a 6-24 (4-14) record. This will be the first time UCLA matches up with West Georgia.
Arizona, Friday, Nov. 14, Intuit Dome (Inglewood, CA)
UCLA's first true test comes against Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats in the Intuit Dome. Last season, Arizona finished 24-13 (14-6) and comes into this season with one of the most upsides in college basketball. The two have matched up 114 times historically, with UCLA leading 64-50.
Sacramento State, Tuesday, Nov. 18, Pauley Pavilion
Up next, the Bruins return to Pauley Pavilion to match up with one of the loudest teams out of the Big Sky Conference, Sacramento State. The Hornets come into the season with a new coach, former NBA point guard Mike Bibby. They finished last season 7-25 (3-15) and have played UCLA three times before. The Bruins lead the series 3-0.
Presbyterian, Friday, Nov. 18, Pauley Pavilion
The Presbyterian Blue Hose finished last season in the Big South Conference with a 14-19 (7-9) record in Quinton Ferrell's sixth season at the helm. UCLA has matched up with Presbyterian once before, winning the game.
California, Tuesday, Nov. 25, Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)
UCLA's game against the Golden Bears marks the beginning of a ramp-up in the Bruins' non-conference schedule. Last season in the ACC, Mark Madsen and Cal finished 14-19 (6-14) in his second season. The two have played each other 251 times before and UCLA leads historically 147-104.
Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 13, Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)
Yet another arena matchup, the Bruins take on Mark Few and Gonzaga, who finished last season 26-9 (14-4). Few enters his 27th season at the helm and has led the Bulldogs to an 84-23 record over the last three seasons. UCLA and Gonzaga have matched up just 10 times before, and Gonzaga leads 7-3.
Arizona State, Wednesday, Dec. 17, Pauley Pavilion
This matchup against the Sun Devils marks the first game of a home-and-home series conjured up by the former Pac-12 foes. Bobby Hurley's Arizona State squad finished last season 13-20 (4-16) and is looking to rebound from a disappointing season. UCLA and ASU have matched up 100 times before, and the Bruins lead the series 76-24.
Cal Poly, Friday, Dec. 19, Pauley Pavilion
The Mustangs come into town for UCLA's penultimate non-conference game. Cal Poly finished last season, head coach Mike DeGeorge's first, with a 16-19 (8-12) record. The Bruins and Mustangs have squared off seven times before, with UCLA leading the matchup 6-1.
UC Riverside, Tuesday, Dec. 23, Pauley Pavilion
Lastly, UCLA closes out its non-conference slate with a matchup against UC Riverside. The Highlanders come into coach Gus Argenal's first season finishing last year with a 21-13 (14-6) record in the Big West. The Bruins and UC Riverside have played six times before, and the Bruins have won each time.
