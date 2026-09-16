3 Big Positives To Take Away From UCLA's Week 2 Win

In UCLA’s Week Two win over San Diego State, there are certainly many things you wish to see improved. The team started off sloppy and slow, and you felt that in just about every unit, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Going into halftime, there were few things to really be proud of, as they were all knotted up with San Diego State, 0-0.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the second half was much more appealing and offered plenty to like about the overall performance. That said, let’s look at UCLA’s game through a positive lens and what specifically fans should be able to rally behind in the win over SDSU.

Secondary Looked Fantastic

As a whole, the Bruins' secondary looked like the most impressive unit on the field on either side. The Aztecs' starting quarterback, Jayden Denegal, threw for just 45 yards with six completions the entire game.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. (5) is taken down by UCLA safety Malik Hartford (12) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting safety Malik Hartford led the team in tackles and tallied a pass deflection. Both Scooter Jackson and Rodrick Pleasant were involved in great coverage throughout the game, as the Bruins only allowed two receptions over 10 yards all night.

Run Game Was Not a Fluke

One of the keys in the contest against the Aztecs was proving that the run game displayed in Week One was not a fluke. The Bruins showed their run game could be among the best in the Big Ten, and it will no doubt be the team's focal point moving forward.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight led the team in rushing against San Diego State, with 13 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Jaivian Thomas also found the end zone for the first time this season, with seven carries for 32 yards.

The Linebacker Duo Looks Solid

The starting linebacker duo of Sammy Omosigho and Jalen Woods have looked fantastic so far this season. In Week One, Omosigho had a great game with double-digit tackles and a sack, but in Week Two, it was Woods' time to shine.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Trent Hendrick (25) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods had nine total tackles, four solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and an interception midway through the fourth quarter. So far, Woods and Omosigho have made a strong case to be the leading linebackers for the entire duration of the season. This is interesting because some initially believed that James Madison transfer Trent Hendrick could find his way into a starting role at some point.

With the way that those two have played so far this season, it would be very difficult to justify reducing their time on the field any time soon.