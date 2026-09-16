3 Big Positives To Take Away From UCLA's Week 2 Win
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In UCLA’s Week Two win over San Diego State, there are certainly many things you wish to see improved. The team started off sloppy and slow, and you felt that in just about every unit, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Going into halftime, there were few things to really be proud of, as they were all knotted up with San Diego State, 0-0.
However, the second half was much more appealing and offered plenty to like about the overall performance. That said, let’s look at UCLA’s game through a positive lens and what specifically fans should be able to rally behind in the win over SDSU.
Secondary Looked Fantastic
As a whole, the Bruins' secondary looked like the most impressive unit on the field on either side. The Aztecs' starting quarterback, Jayden Denegal, threw for just 45 yards with six completions the entire game.
Starting safety Malik Hartford led the team in tackles and tallied a pass deflection. Both Scooter Jackson and Rodrick Pleasant were involved in great coverage throughout the game, as the Bruins only allowed two receptions over 10 yards all night.
Run Game Was Not a Fluke
One of the keys in the contest against the Aztecs was proving that the run game displayed in Week One was not a fluke. The Bruins showed their run game could be among the best in the Big Ten, and it will no doubt be the team's focal point moving forward.
Wayne Knight led the team in rushing against San Diego State, with 13 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Jaivian Thomas also found the end zone for the first time this season, with seven carries for 32 yards.
The Linebacker Duo Looks Solid
The starting linebacker duo of Sammy Omosigho and Jalen Woods have looked fantastic so far this season. In Week One, Omosigho had a great game with double-digit tackles and a sack, but in Week Two, it was Woods' time to shine.
Woods had nine total tackles, four solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and an interception midway through the fourth quarter. So far, Woods and Omosigho have made a strong case to be the leading linebackers for the entire duration of the season. This is interesting because some initially believed that James Madison transfer Trent Hendrick could find his way into a starting role at some point.
With the way that those two have played so far this season, it would be very difficult to justify reducing their time on the field any time soon.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.