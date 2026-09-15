Grading Every UCLA Offensive Position Group After Week 2

After a Week Two win against San Diego State, the Bruins' offense has received its report card.

Quarterback: C

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I understand that Bob Chesney isn’t asking Iamaleava to do a whole lot, but he's still left a lot to be desired based on what he's shown so far. One of the main issues in UCLA’s win against San Diego State was the slow start, and that may not have been the case if not for a red zone interception by Iamaleava.

Overall, the decision-making has been decent at best, but I would like to see some more downfield attacks from Iamaleava. We saw it a bit in the game against Cal, but a steady diet of a pro-style passing attack may benefit Iamaleava greatly.

Running Back: A

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only thing holding the running back room back from an A+ is simply how long it took them to get going at full speed. They ended the night with 214 yards as a unit and looked unstoppable in the fourth quarter, especially in the red zone.

Without the running game against the Aztecs, UCLA could have been in trouble. Wayne Knight highlighted the group, scoring three touchdowns and just under 100 yards (97).

Wide Receiver: B

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) runs with the ball after making a catch while under pressure from San Diego State safety Jelani McLaughlin (20) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The distribution in the passing game was nonexistent, as Brian Rowe and Semaj Morgan got just about every reception on the night. Morgan was excellent against the Aztecs, catching six passes for 73 yards and rising to the occasion after the unit sustained several injuries.

Brian Rowe had an excellent first half and looked very explosive early in the game. He ended the night with five catches for 63 yards, including a huge 45-yard burst. Bob Chesney isn’t asking for too much from the receivers as of right now, likely due to the limited availability he has in that department.

Tight End: C

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, we have yet to see any tight end make any sort of impact in the passing game. No tight end caught a single pass against the Aztecs, and it didn’t help that James Madison transfer Josh Phifer was sidelined in Week 2.

While the unit has seemingly been successful in the run-blocking game, it’s interesting to not have a single player account for any yards down the field. I would assume that won’t be the case as the season goes on, but if Iamaleava continues to have limited throws down the field, it looks like the tight end group could just be an extra offensive lineman this season.

Offensive Line: B+

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Carter Sweazie (52) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a running game that has been as successful as UCLA’s, it wouldn’t have been possible without the effort from this offensive line. On run blocking, this unit has looked great. In pass protection, it could use some improvement.

Overall, I’ve been satisfied with how the offensive line has held up, and the guard rotation Kennedy and Chesney have implemented seems to be working.