How UCLA Will Face Different Challenge Against Purdue

The Bruins will host the Purdue Boilermakers in an attempt to start the season 3-0, a complete turnaround from where UCLA was at this point last season.

To win again at home, this UCLA offense will have to start fast and strong, and the Bruins' defense will have to continue its solid showings through the first two weeks of the season.

Ryan Browne Could Be Some Trouble

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass during the second overtime period against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue has not looked drowsy on the offensive side of the ball this season. In fact, starting quarterback Ryan Browne currently ranks 13th in the nation in passing yards with 646. Last week, he put up 329 yards and a touchdown in the Boilermakers' double-overtime loss to Wake Forest.

Overall, Purdue looks like a much better team than they did last season. The Boilermakers finished 2-10 overall in 2025, going 0-9 in conference play. While I wouldn’t expect a complete turnaround this season, there seems to be some progress in the two games Purdue has put together so far.

Purdue’s Rushing Attack

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) evades tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons cornerback Braylon Johnson (8) during the first overtime period at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, UCLA has been dealt two very different types of offenses. Cal’s main point of attack was through the air, and San Diego State elected to have a run-heavy offense. With UCLA’s defense withstanding both attacks, it bodes well for the Bruins heading into Week Three against Purdue.

Purdue seems to have a more balanced attack, possibly leaning towards a higher rate through the air. That doesn’t mean that Purdue’s ground game is something to ignore. Fame Ijeboi is the leading back for that offense, and he’s coming off a 27-carry, 114-yard, three-touchdown week against Wake Forest. Stopping Ijeboi is no doubt one of this defense's main concerns as Purdue visits Westwood.

Purdue’s Run Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) breaks away with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Purdue’s run defense doesn’t look bad by any means. Against Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons' leading rusher was quarterback Gio Lopez with 59 yards, and no player for Wake Forest averaged over 5.0 yards per carry against Purdue’s defense.

Purdue’s run game will truly be tested against UCLA, and if the Bruins can get a healthy dose of Wayne Knight going early, he could end the game sooner than in the previous two weeks. Bob Chesney will likely continue the committee approach to the run game, and having fresh legs to keep hurting Purdue all night will be huge for the Bruins.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reality is that Purdue is not one of the most intimidating teams on UCLA’s schedule. They can, however, give UCLA some trouble if the Bruins don’t come in and fast from the jump. Over both weeks, UCLA has struggled to get going early, and if a team punched them first, the Bruins would be in unfamiliar territory.