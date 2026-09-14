UCLA Football Stock Report: Risers & Fallers After Week 2

The Bruins improved to 2-0 behind a 28-10 win over SDSU in Week Two. Through the first two weeks of the season, many players have boosted their stock, while others have left much to be desired.

Rising: Jalen Woods

The linebacking duo of Jalen Woods and Sammy Omosigho have looked exceptional through two weeks. Last week, Omosigho was arguably the player of the game, but Jalen Woods was the one to shine this week.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods made a huge interception on a screen pass that continued to give UCLA the momentum they needed to have a huge second half. Woods ended the night with nine total tackles, four solo tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss.

Falling: Nico Iamaleava

For Nico Iamaleava, it hasn’t been the start to the season he would have hoped for. Over two games, the team has clearly relied on the ground game , making Iamaleava and the passing game secondary attack options.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is taken down by San Diego State linebacker Cameron Cooper (42) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is Iamaleava’s attack limited, but he made the exact same mistake we saw in Week One. As the Bruins were about to take the lead in the red zone, Iamaleava threw an off-balance floater to the opposite side of the field, which resulted in an interception.

Moving forward, Iamaleava will have to clean up those kinds of things, as many teams on the Bruins' Big Ten schedule won’t be as forgiving of such mistakes.

Rising: Semaj Morgan

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) makes a catch while under pressure from San Diego State safety Jelani McLaughlin (20) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UCLA receiver room has had far too many injuries this season. After Mikey Matthews went down, Semaj Morgan was able to step up for the Bruins, hauling in 73 yards on six catches.

While the depth of the receiver room is certainly encouraging, you obviously don’t like to see this many injuries inside the department. Morgan made some crucial plays for the Bruins in the 18-point win over SDSU, and he’ll be an important piece for this offense as they move forward with limited availability.

Falling: Cole Martin

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a very quiet two weeks for Cole Martin, and we haven’t seen anything significant from him so far. The Bruins secondary has been good for the most part, but it’s still been puzzling as to why we haven’t seen Martin in the midst of any action.

Rising: Malik Hartford

For the majority of the game, San Diego State kept attempting to launch the ball down the field. The Aztecs struggled to go deep on the Bruins, and Hartford was a major reason they couldn't.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. (5) is taken down by UCLA safety Malik Hartford (12) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting quarterback Jayden Denegal was only able to put together 45 yards passing, and Hartford ended the night with 10 total tackles, three solo tackles, and one pass deflection.