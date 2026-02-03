3 Bold UCLA Predictions for Battle With Rutgers
The Bruins have found themselves in a very make-or-break matchup against Rutgers.
UCLA has struggled to really pick up consistent momentum this season. After a three-game win streak, UCLA would blow its momentum in the thriller against Indiana. While Rutgers is not as scary, there still could be some unexpected turns during this matchup.
Donovan Dent Drops 30
Donovan Dent has started to string together a few very strong performances. However, what we saw against Indiana, more specifically, the second half, gives us hope that he can really tear things up against Rutgers. While fatigue could become a factor. Overall, we should see a great Dent performance.
His confidence this season has been up and down to say the least. However, against Indiana, and Purdue we really saw a switch flip. His ability to cut to the basket as of late has simply been second to none. With that being said, Dent should have no issue scoring 30 against a struggling Rutgers team.
UCLA's Defense Implodes
This one might be the biggest shot into right field. However, with how UCLA played against Indiana, there is a lot of film on how UCLA operates. And it can be safe to assume that in 50 minutes of play the Hooisers exposed some of their weaknesses.
Xavier Booker could be the catalyst in this breakdown. His defense against Indiana was rough to say the least. This in turn allowed the Hoosiers the rare opportunity to score from anywhere at a very high rate. If Rutgers does the same it is possible.
UCLA Wins by 25
Neither of these predictions are contigent of the other. With that being said, UCLA dropping a nuke against Rutgers is not very far fetched. After the loss to Indiana there will without a doubt be a new sense of urgency in building that will be unleashed against the Knights.
The Bruins know how to turn things up, especially when they are backed against a wall. However, with the sense of urgency mentioned before, it can be expected that we see sustained runs of high level of play. If UCLA can do so, it should easily win by 30 against a rough Rutgers team.
The Bruins could really turn some heads in this one. After losing to Indiana their is little doubt they will want to keep this game close. While we talked about UCLA's defensive implosion, it far more unlikley than the others. Overall, this should be a great game for the Bruins.
