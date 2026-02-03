3 Bold UCLA Predictions for Battle With Rutgers

The Bruins have found themselves in a very make-or-break matchup against Rutgers.

UCLA has struggled to really pick up consistent momentum this season. After a three-game win streak, UCLA would blow its momentum in the thriller against Indiana. While Rutgers is not as scary, there still could be some unexpected turns during this matchup.

Donovan Dent Drops 30

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Northwestern Wildcats guard Jake West (3) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has started to string together a few very strong performances. However, what we saw against Indiana, more specifically, the second half, gives us hope that he can really tear things up against Rutgers. While fatigue could become a factor. Overall, we should see a great Dent performance.

His confidence this season has been up and down to say the least. However, against Indiana, and Purdue we really saw a switch flip. His ability to cut to the basket as of late has simply been second to none. With that being said, Dent should have no issue scoring 30 against a struggling Rutgers team.

UCLA's Defense Implodes

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) beats UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and forward Xavier Booker (1) to a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This one might be the biggest shot into right field. However, with how UCLA played against Indiana , there is a lot of film on how UCLA operates. And it can be safe to assume that in 50 minutes of play the Hooisers exposed some of their weaknesses.

Xavier Booker could be the catalyst in this breakdown. His defense against Indiana was rough to say the least. This in turn allowed the Hoosiers the rare opportunity to score from anywhere at a very high rate. If Rutgers does the same it is possible.

UCLA Wins by 25

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Neither of these predictions are contigent of the other. With that being said, UCLA dropping a nuke against Rutgers is not very far fetched. After the loss to Indiana there will without a doubt be a new sense of urgency in building that will be unleashed against the Knights.

The Bruins know how to turn things up, especially when they are backed against a wall. However, with the sense of urgency mentioned before, it can be expected that we see sustained runs of high level of play. If UCLA can do so, it should easily win by 30 against a rough Rutgers team.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins could really turn some heads in this one. After losing to Indiana their is little doubt they will want to keep this game close. While we talked about UCLA's defensive implosion, it far more unlikley than the others. Overall, this should be a great game for the Bruins.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .