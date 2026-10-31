3 Bold Predictions for UCLA Football's Bout With Nevada

Taking a pause from Big Ten play, UCLA football hosts Nevada at 1:15 at the Rose Bowl. It should be a comfortable win for the Bruins — but this is no ordinary 3-4 Wolf Pack team. Two of Nevada’s four losses came by just one possession each. It could very well give UCLA a decent scare on Halloween afternoon.

Here are three bold predictions for the Bruins’ battle against the Wolfpack:

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Dieffenbach Throws for 300 Yards

Dieffenbach has been able to operate UCLA’s offense and keep it buoyant, but he has yet to truly take off as the newly minted starting quarterback. This game against the Wolfpack should be his best chance to attempt some deep passes in a low-stakes matchup.

Nevada does have the No. 34-ranked scoring defense in FBS — so this is not some typical “easy” non-conference interlude for the Bruins. However, the Wolfpack are not even remotely as battle-tested as this 7-0 UCLA squad that has dominated in Big Ten play. More likely than not, the Bruins jump out to an early lead and then can take some risks in the second half.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) after a 2 yard gain in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Defense Almost Pitches a Shutout

The Bruins rank 10th nationally in points allowed per game. This week, they could excel against a Nevada offense that lives through the run game. Herschel Turner and Dominic Kelley form a lethal 1-2 punch at running back, but since Sept. 6, no Wolfpack receiver has had more than 60 yards in a game.

Also of note, Nevada has yet to play a Power Four opponent this season. It is definitely within the realm of possibility for UCLA to hold the Wolfpack to six points or fewer for the first time in 2026. Look for Sahir West and this defensive line to control the game at the line of scrimmage.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) trots into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Different Bruins Running Back Takes Center Stage

When Wayne Knight left the Michigan State game early, Anthony Woods stepped in to lead UCLA in rushing yards. If the Bruins are cautious with Knight’s usage against Nevada, there could be well over a dozen carries up for grabs.

Woods should receive some, but so should Jaivian Thomas. The latter runner had 10 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown last time out against the Spartans. Thomas has mainly been used as a versatile short-yardage back — but if Knight is limited, he should be able to earn double-digit carries for the second time this season.