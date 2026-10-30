How To Watch UCLA vs. Nevada: Announcers, TV, Radio

The Bruins' perfect record is at stake yet again as Nevada visits the Rose Bowl in hopes of pulling off potentially the biggest upset of the college football season. The Bruins have been on a roll recently, and here's where fans can catch all of the action ahead of Saturday's Week 9 matchup.

Where To Watch & Listen

The undefeated UCLA Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl against Nevada at 1:15 p.m. Pacific time. Fans can tune in to the action on the Big Ten Network, as well as streaming options such as Fox ONE or the Fox Sports app.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) throws a pass during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coverage for the non-conference matchup will be given by AJ Kanell as part of the Big Ten Network crew giving play-by-play coverage, joined by Brett Hundley as the color analyst, with Emma Carpenter reporting from the sidelines.

For fans who want to listen to the action, the game will be available as usual on the UCLA Bruins Audio Network or KABC-AM 790, with Bruins play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin on his usual coverage, joined by Matt Stevens as the color analyst and Wayne Cook reporting from the sideline. The game will be available on SiriusXM Channel 167.

UCLA vs. Nevada History

The history between the two teams is essentially non-existent, as Nevada and UCLA have only met one time in history. In 2013, the lone matchup occurred, with UCLA winning at home 58-20. Since then, the two teams have never met again.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl.at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s an important game for UCLA for many reasons. With such high goals on the horizon for the Bruins, they truly cannot afford to slip up and lose to a struggling Nevada team, one that's batting below .500 this season. Despite the losing record, Nevada is hungry for an upset and will look to feed that hunger in Pasadena on Saturday.

Though a loss to Nevada wouldn't hurt UCLA as much as a conference loss would in terms of a seat at the Big Ten Championship, it would certainly knock them well down the AP Poll, thus hurting their chances at an at-large bid. With the remainder of UCLA's schedule entering arguably its toughest stretch, the Bruins can't afford to slip up now and must defend home territory in Week 9.

Bob Chesney has the Bruins rolling towards an extension of their perfect record in Week 9. In what has been a dream season for Bruins fans, there is becoming very little room for error as the season continues.