3 UCLA Football Players To Watch Against Feisty Illinois

UCLA must defend home turf against a tough Illinois team on a four-game win streak and looking to ruin the Bruins' perfect record. The Illini will be no easy task and will present the Bruins with a true test if they want to continue their perfect season.

Looking forward to the matchup on Friday night. Here are the three UCLA players to watch closely in the game against the Illini.

Scooter Jackson

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Jalen Smith (8) during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scooter Jackson will face the toughest task in Week 11, as he will likely be matched up against Collin Dixon, the senior star receiver for the Illini, who is already nearing a 1,000-yard season and could potentially cross that threshold against the Bruins.

Dixon ranks fifth in the country in receptions with 68, eighth in receiving yards with 910, and third in touchdowns with 12. In five of his nine games this season, he's eclipsed the 100-yard mark in receiving yards and is coming off back-to-back 100-yard weeks against Maryland and Nebraska.

He's clearly the best player on Illinois' offense , and it will be a tough matchup for Scooter Jackson, who will likely get the primary coverage.

Anthony Woods

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With Wayne Knight back on track following a 100-yard game, we're still likely to see Knight get the majority of carries for the Bruins.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Dion Crawford (18) defends during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, as we've seen all season long, defenses have prepared tirelessly to stop Wayne Knight. Though many haven't succeeded, Anthony Woods has been a very reliable back for UCLA when Knight's production was limited.

If Knight is shut down, or even slowed down against the Illini's run defense, having fresh legs in the form of Anthony Woods to come in the game and provide meaningful carries could be too overwhelming for the Illini defense.

Woods has done an excellent job in his role so far this season and, in my opinion, has been one of the most underrated players for this UCLA offense.

Sammy Omosigho

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) poses for a photo after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Captain linebacker Sammy Omosigho was a fumble-forcing machine in the early weeks of the season, but has since slowed down in that area. Though he's still been one of the best players on this UCLA defense , this would be a great stretch of the schedule for him to get back to the takeaways he caused in the early season.

If he's able to give Ty Dieffenbach and the UCLA run game a short field to work with, he could be the difference-maker in this game.