3 Storylines I’m Watching Most in UCLA’s Week 11 Matchup Against Illinois

UCLA cannot slow down now as they host the Fighting Illini at home in a crucial Big Ten matchup that can certainly have implications on the Big Ten standings.

The Illini are coming off a four-game win streak and head to the Rose Bowl with a ton of momentum . Looking ahead at the matchup, here are the three storylines I would keep a closer eye on in the Week 11 contest.

Can UCLA’s Secondary Slow Down Collin Dixon?

Nov 6, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) makes a catch over Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA's secondary has been very solid lately, not allowing a ton of production through the air and limiting the dominance from opposing teams' number one wide receivers.

However, Illinois possesses potentially the best receiver that UCLA will face this season in senior Collin Dixon.

Dixon ranks 6th in the country in receptions with 68, 8th in the country in yards with 910, and is tied for 4th with 12 touchdowns on the season. In his nine total games, he's had five games where he put up at least 100 yards, including his last two matchups against Maryland and Nebraska, where he eclipsed the three-digit mark.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Jalen Smith (8) during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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We know UCLA's secondary has done a great job generating turnovers, especially in the secondary, and if that theme continues, it could limit the amount of damage Dixon is able to do. I would assume that Scooter Jackson will get the majority of the coverage duties, as he has been very solid in the last couple of games for the Bruins.

Will UCLA’s Running Game Take Advantage of Illinois’ Defense?

Illinois has struggled at times this season to stop the run, especially against a heavy attack, as they saw from Duke running back Nate Sheppard in Week 2. You can certainly expect UCLA's ground game to get major volume in Week 11, and it could be the key to UCLA opening up this game for its offense.

With Wayne Knight coming off another hundred-yard performance against Minnesota a week ago, he's certainly a player to watch in this game, just as he has been all season long.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) makes a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can UCLA’s Offensive Line Protect Ty Dieffenbach?

Ty Dieffenbach is coming off his first 300-yard game of the season, but his protection has dealt with some injuries recently, which could be something to watch in the matchup against Illinois.

Starting tackles Hall Schmidt and Jordan Davis have both dealt with injuries, and Illinois has generated eight sacks over its last four games, making protection a major storyline to watch in this Week 10 matchup. We haven't seen Dieffenbach pressured very heavily so far this season, so Bruins fans can hope it doesn't begin now.