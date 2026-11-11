UCLA Fans Should Have a Fall to Remember in 2026

UCLA fans must be having the time of their lives this fall as both the football and basketball teams remain undefeated in their respective sports. Bruins fans have plenty of reason to be excited, as not just one but both programs are carrying the university's athletic success this year.

Bruins football, led by first-year head coach Bob Chesney , is 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, as well as the sole leader in the Big Ten.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA basketball has now entered the top 10 in the AP poll, while also carrying legitimate postseason aspirations. This begs the question: could this be one of the best fall seasons that UCLA fans have ever experienced?

Football Has Put UCLA Back on the National Map

After a 3-9 record a year ago, Bruins football is back on the national map at the highest stages in Chesney's first season. His impact for the Bruins has been astronomical, as the Bruins have gone from a team trying to rebuild their reputation to a legitimate playoff contender in just one season.

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With three games left in the season, there's a very real possibility that we see UCLA finish the regular season undefeated and competing for a Big Ten championship. It's exciting to see UCLA football becoming a national storyline again, especially when the expectations for the season weren't nearly as high as where they currently sit.

Basketball Is Giving Bruins Fans Even More Reason to Believe

UCLA basketball is only two games into the season, but they've started off with a bang as well. In their season opener, they took down then No. 5-ranked Arizona, led by Tommy Lloyd and one of the best rosters in the country.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the latest AP poll, UCLA jumped 13 spots from No. 22 to No. 9, giving Mick Cronin a top-10 team in his eighth season at the helm. Coming off a dominant win over North Florida, this Bruins roster looks capable of competing with anybody in the country, as it is led by freshman sensation Nikola Kusturica, who is arguably one of the best players in college basketball already and has the talent to take UCLA very far this season.

UCLA has two programs ranked among the nation's best, and they both have the potential to compete for conference championships and potentially national championships. The excitement surrounding both programs could create a very special atmosphere for Bruins fans.